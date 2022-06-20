The Brunswick in downtown Auburn Hills

Henry Ford’s Detroit house (well, at least ONE of ‘em) is on the market – on sale for the first time in over forty years. Former owners Jerald and Marilyn Mitchell have it listed for $975,000 (a mere bag o’ shells, right?) and the couple plans on moving into an assisted living facility in Ann Arbor. They’ve lived there since 1985, keeping it in shape and restoring it to its original condition. This means many fixtures are originals, including bathtubs and toilets. According to Mr. Mitchell, “I never considered it our house. It was always Mr. Ford’s house and we were the stewards”.

DETROIT, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO