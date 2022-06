Ever since NFL divisions realigned in 2002, the Green Bay Packers have won the NFC North 12 times. The Minnesota Viking and Chicago Bears have each won the division just four times. The Detroit Lions are still looking for their first NFC North crown. The Packers have owned this division for the majority of its existence. They have also made a total of 15 playoff appearances in this 20-year stretch, including a streak of eight that spanned from 2009 to 2016. Why has the team from Titletown been so tough to beat these last two decades?

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 15 HOURS AGO