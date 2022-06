From the National Weather Service • Duluth • June 21, 2022. Another very warm day is expected from east-central Minnesota into northern Wisconsin with highs from the mid-eighties to around ninety. It will be cooler further west and north with lower humidity. Some early morning showers/storms will depart then it will be dry for most areas except there may be some redevelopment of showers/storms over parts of far northern Minnesota.

DULUTH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO