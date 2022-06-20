ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Aaron Donald hosted a free youth football camp in Pittsburgh

 2 days ago
Aaron Donald is more than just a dominant pass rusher. He’s also someone who regularly gives back to the community.

Over the weekend, Donald was back home in Pittsburgh hosting a youth football camp. The camp was free for anyone who attended, giving kids the opportunity to take the field with Donald and go through football drills, while also talking to the future Hall of Famer.

Donald put on the camp through his foundation, AD99 Solutions, and he also had fellow Pitt alum James Conner in attendance helping out.

Here are a few photos from the camp, and you can see Donald breaking a huddle with campers, as well as going through drills with them.

Donald spoke to Channel 11 in Pittsburgh about the camp afterwards, sharing his excitement for this tradition.

“It’s super special to be able to come back home and do camp for the kids,” Donald said. “I think it’s big just to be around for them, and be able to talk to them a little bit, motivate them and teach them something.”

