ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Study Shows Budget Challenges for Wisconsin Towns

cwbradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bob Hague, WRN) A new study finds tighter budgets for Wisconsin town governments. Wisconsin Policy Forum’s Jason Stein says towns reliance on local property taxes has grown in recent decades. “Towns have had certainly seen a...

cwbradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
cwbradio.com

Second Payment of ARPA Funds Received by Wisconsin Units of Government

The Wisconsin Department of Revenue, in partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Administration, and on behalf of the U.S. Department of the Treasury, distributed the second tranche payment of American Rescue Plan Act – State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds to Wisconsin non-entitlement units of government. A total of...
WISCONSIN STATE
wizmnews.com

Wisconsin should refund state surplus now, not later

So, what is the plan then? Governor Tony Evers had a plan to send a big chunk of the state budget surplus back to taxpayers in the form of rebate checks. That plan was dead on arrival in the Republican-controlled Legislature. They held a special session at the request of the Governor as the law requires, but did not vote on the idea of sending rebate checks, or even debate the idea. But more importantly, they also didn’t come up with their own plan. The state of Wisconsin’s budget surplus is estimated at $3.8 billion. That doesn’t include the $1.7 billion in the state’s rainy day fund, the largest in state history. Instead, as Wisconsinites struggle to fill their cars with gas and buy groceries, the state continues to sit on those billions of dollars. I don’t know if the rebate check is the best way to spend the surplus. But it must be better than no plan at all. Republicans seem intent on continuing to stash the cash for now, hoping one of their candidates wins the Governor’s race in November and can then take the credit. But with record inflation, can we afford to wait? Returning the surplus to taxpayers now would help us deal with these sky-high prices. Our lawmakers should stop trying to score political points and figure out a way to distribute this surplus now, when we need it most.
news8000.com

$205M in federal funding distributed to more than 1,800 Wisconsin communities

MADISON, Wis. (WKBT) – The Wisconsin Department of Revenue announced the distribution of federal funds for over 1,800 towns, villages and cities with populations under 50,000 Tuesday. More than $205 million from the American Rescue Plan Act will go to smaller communities in Wisconsin to further aid in recovery...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
wxpr.org

A Ron Johnson revelation, gas prices, and downtown revitalization

Evidence revealed at the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection shows that an aide for U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson told former Vice President Mike Pence’s staff that the Republican from Wisconsin wanted to hand-deliver fake elector votes from Wisconsin and Michigan. Then, Gov. Tony Evers issued an executive order yesterday banning gasoline price gouging in Wisconsin. And Eagle River’s downtown is taking off. In the last two years it has seen 26 new businesses.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrn#Wisconsin Policy Forum#Ems
spectrumnews1.com

High gas prices may grow popularity of some Wisconsin tourist towns

LAKE GENEVA, Wis.— Summer is king when it comes to tourism in Wisconsin, but high gas prices may have some visitors rethinking their plans. With gas prices hovering at about $5 a gallon throughout much of the state, and even higher in neighboring Illinois, some said they are planning to adjust where they go for the summer.
LAKE GENEVA, WI
maciverinstitute.com

Marquette Poll: 95% of Wisconsinites Agree On One Thing

The highest rate of inflation in over 40 years has nearly everyone in Wisconsin united in worry. A new Marquette poll came out today, and while the numbers on the primary and general election match-ups are garnering most of the attention, the poll gave some insight on a number of policy issues we’d be remiss if we didn’t highlight.
MARQUETTE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
wizmnews.com

Wisconsin doesn’t need a full-time Legislature

We’ve complained often about Wisconsin’s do-nothing legislature. Members of Wisconsin’s Assembly and Senate have not met in session since March 8. They are not scheduled to convene again until 2023, having given themselves the rest of the year off. That despite the spate of issues awaiting government action, like debating abortion rights and spending the state’s budget surplus. Keep in mind that being a Wisconsin legislator is a full-time position, despite the small workload. Wisconsin is one of just ten states to have a full-time Legislature. Among those states, Wisconsin’s population is the smallest. You could say no other state legislature does less with more. Our lawmakers earn in excess of $50,000 a year. They also receive a per diem, making them eligible for food and lodging reimbursement when they are in Madison on official business. Some add nearly $20,000 to their annual salary through per diems. All Wisconsin lawmakers also are given a nice budget to hire a big staff and operate an office in their district, all at taxpayer expense. Despite all we give them, we get very little in return. When called into special session, lawmakers open and close the meeting without taking any action. It is time to stop the charade. Our lawmakers don’t put in their 40 hours a week, so we shouldn’t pay them as if they do. Wisconsin should join the majority of states and trim down to a part-time Legislature. Maybe then we’ll get our money’s worth.
WISCONSIN STATE
wuwm.com

Wisconsin union members speak on recent increases in strikes and labor organizing

That used to be a very common question in the U.S., as the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports there were 470 major work stoppages in 1952. By 1980, that number had dropped to 187. There were just 16 major strikes last year, which was double the amount in 2020. Think tanks like the Economic Policy Institute argue there were many more work stoppages at smaller companies last year that the Labor Department didn't monitor.
WISCONSIN STATE
wizmnews.com

Race for Wisconsin Secretary of State takes on new importance

Chances are most people can’t name Wisconsin’s Secretary of State. That is understandable, given that the elected position has few responsibilities. The duties of Wisconsin’s Secretary of State have been stripped by the Legislature over the years, and now the office has the duty of sitting on the Board of Commissioners of Public Lands. The only other responsibility of the Secretary of State is to serve as the repository for the Great Seal of Wisconsin. That sounds like a boring and ceremonial duty. But actually, it is quite important because that seal is affixed to the document that certifies elections in Wisconsin. For decades that has occurred without any question about whether it should or shouldn’t be done. After the 2020 election, Secretary of State Doug La Follette affixed the Great Seal to the piece of paper certifying that Joe Biden beat Donald Trump in Wisconsin. Despite the fact that Biden clearly carried the state, one candidate for the office says he would not have signed the document to certify Biden’s victory. Republican Jay Schroeder says he would not have signed the document, arguing that one person, the Secretary of State, can overrule the will of the electorate and award the election to someone who didn’t actually win. That is a scary thought, which makes our choice for Secretary of State in the next election more important than ever before.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Fiber cable cut impacts Verizon services for some Wisconsin customers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A third-party fiber cable cut is impacting wireless service for some Verizon customers in Wisconsin, the company confirmed Tuesday. A Verizon spokesperson stated just after 7:20 p.m. Tuesday that it is aware of the issue. The company did not specify what regions in Wisconsin were affected, but indicated engineers were working to fix the issue.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Arts Board Awards Creative Communities Grant

Thirty-seven Wisconsin non-profit organizations will receive grants for collaborative community arts projects through the Wisconsin Arts Board’s FY2023 Creative Communities grant program. This statewide program provides grants of up to $6,000 for collaborative endeavors carefully planned and designed to achieve a particular aim within an applicant’s community. The...
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Poll: Trump pick Michels tied with Kleefisch in GOP primary race for Wisconsin governor

Construction executive Tim Michels is virtually tied with Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch in the Republican primary race for governor, a new poll found. The Marquette University Law School Poll released Wednesday marked the first time the survey asked about Michels, who entered the governor's race in April, and it comes just weeks after he gained the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. Twenty-seven percent of those planning to vote in the GOP gubernatorial primary said they would support Michels.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

DATCP Lifts Restriction on Moving Poultry for Live Events

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announces that the statewide order prohibiting movement of poultry to all live events has been lifted. The order had been in effect since May to prevent the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza in Wisconsin. While poultry is now permitted at live events, DATCP continues to encourage strong biosecurity practices including cleaning and disinfecting, restricting access by visitors and wild birds, and keeping separate shoes and clothes to wear around flocks.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy