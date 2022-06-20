Jennifer Lopez uses gender-neutral pronouns for child Emme during performance

Jennifer Lopez referred to her child Emme with “they/them” pronouns while introducing the 14-year-old to a Los Angeles audience on Thursday.

“I ask them to sing with me all the time but they won’t, so this is a very special occasion, because they’re very, very busy and booked and pricey,” the Grammy winner, 52, said while performing at the Dodgers Foundation’s Blue Diamond Gala. “They cost me when they come out.”

The songwriter continued using gender-neutral pronouns, adding, “They’re worth every single penny because they’re my favorite duet partner of all time. So if you would indulge me.”

Jennifer Lopez used “they/them” pronouns to refer to child Emme during a performance. Getty Images; christinathesuperm

Lopez and her child subsequently wowed fans with a duet of Christina Perri’s “A Thousand Years.”

Emme paired their hot pink shirt and shorts with a black hat and matching shoes, while their mom rocked a turquoise set and a feathered robe.

The “Let’s Get Loud” singer shares the 14-year-old and son Maximilian with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

The teenage twins celebrated their birthday in February, with the actress gushing via Instagram that she is “so grateful” to have them in her life.

Lopez and Emme previously performed together at the Super Bowl. AFP via Getty Images

“You have taught me the true meaning of life and have changed me forever in the most amazing way,” the “Maid in Manhattan” star wrote at the time. “I only hope I can be half of the blessing you have been to my life.”

She and Anthony have been coparenting Emme and Maximilian since finalizing their divorce in 2014.

The “Marry Me” star is also the mother of son Maximilian. Getty Images

The tropical salsa artist, 53, is currently engaged to model Nadia Ferreira , while Lopez accepted a proposal from Ben Affleck in April.

The 49-year-old actor, who shares Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, got down on one knee with a green diamond ring while Lopez was in the bathtub.

“It was the most romantic thing I could’ve ever imagined,” Lopez told her newsletter subscribers of her engagement. “Just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other.”

The dancer wished Affleck and her dad, David Lopez, a happy Father’s Day on Sunday, noticeably leaving Anthony out of her holiday tributes.

“Happy Father’s Day to the most caring, loving, affectionate, consistent and selfless Daddy ever,” Lopez wrote via Instagram of her fiancé.