Fort Lauderdale, FL

Woman Killed, 3 Others Hospitalized After Fort Lauderdale Crash

By NBC 6
NBC Miami
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice are investigating a crash in Fort Lauderdale that left one woman dead and three others hospitalized. The...

www.nbcmiami.com

NBC Miami

Moped Driver Killed in Crash in SW Miami-Dade

Police are investigating a crash that left a moped driver dead in southwest Miami-Dade Friday morning. The crash happened near the intersection of Southwest 184th Street and 137th Avenue. Miami-Dade Police officials said the crash involved the moped and one other vehicle. The moped driver was pronounced dead at the...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Pedestrian fatally struck by FedEx truck in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after, they said, a FedEx vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian in North Miami. According to North Miami Police, the incident took place in the area of Northeast 125th Street and Fourth Avenue, just before noon, Thursday. The driver of the FedEx...
NORTH MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Man shot in northwest Miami-Dade; protective dog delays first responders, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A protective dog delayed first responders’ efforts to help a shooting victim in northwest Miami-Dade County Thursday afternoon, police said. Detective Chris Thomas, a Miami-Dade police spokesperson, said at 1:53 p.m., units responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the 4200 block of NW 23rd Avenue, which is just north of the Airport Expressway.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
850wftl.com

Lake Worth man struck and killed by Brightline train

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Brightline train on Wednesday in Lake Worth Beach, WPTV reports. Teri Barbera, a spokeswoman for the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, told the WPTV that deputies were initially called to a crash at 9 a.m. on 10th Avenue North and North G Street.
LAKE WORTH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Firefighter Arrested In Fort Lauderdale Airport Car Rental Scheme

CLAIM: Firefighter/Paramedic, Assigned To Airport, Operated Car Rental Business With Broward County Resources… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Broward County Firefighter/EMT, assigned to the Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport, is accused of running a private car rental business at the airport — using […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

Couple rescued after being locked in dog park

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A firefighter from Palm Beach County saved the day in St. Lucie County. A couple walking their dog became stuck in a dog park in Tradition. The magnetized gate malfunctioned, locking the couple inside. Palm Beach Battalion Chief Rickey Rodriguez heard the couple...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
850wftl.com

Plantation man stabs father to death during argument

A 25-year-old man from Plantation, Florida has been taken into custody after he reportedly stabbed his father to death. The incident occurred at their home in the Coco Plum Estates community on West Coco Plum Circle and Southwest Eighth Street. While police did not release too many details about the...
PLANTATION, FL
NBC Miami

2 Runways Still Closed at MIA as Investigation Into Fiery Plane Landing Continues

Two runways at Miami International Airport remained closed Thursday as investigators continued to look into what caused a plane's gear to collapse during Tuesday's fiery crash landing. Airport officials said two of MIA's four runways remained closed while National Transportation Safety Board crews inspected the wreckage of the Red Air...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Suspect in Pompano Beach triple shooting dies in separate shooting before he could be arrested in murder

A suspect sought for questioning in relation to the killing of a 20-year-old woman in a triple shooting in Pompano Beach also died last year so the murder case has been closed, officials said Wednesday. A warrant was issued for Anthony Eason, 35, in the shooting death of Alaysia Hart, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Hart, a Cape Coral resident who was visiting friends and family, ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
nationworldnews.com

Accident caused by a crash in the left landing gear of a Red Air airliner in Miami

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) determined that the MD-82 aircraft on Flight 203 of the Dominican company Red Air, The left side main landing gear suffered a fall. The preliminary investigation is being conducted by investigator Satya Silva and a team of nine other investigators in Miami, who They...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Woman dies after being struck on train tracks in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has died after she was struck on the tracks in Hialeah. A Tri-Rail train hit the young woman along Southeast 12th Street and 11th Avenue, Wednesday morning. The victim was killed on impact. Officials said she was walking on the tracks in the dark.
HIALEAH, FL
WSVN-TV

Memorial held for Pompano Beach mother presumed murdered

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Friends and family gathered to grieve a mother who went missing and is presumed dead. A candlelight memorial was held on the beach along Atlantic Boulevard and A1A in Pompano Beach Tuesday evening. Loved ones are desperate to find out what happened to her. “My...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

BSO firefighter, paramedic facing grand theft charges

MIAMI - A Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue (BSFR) firefighter/paramedic is facing charges related to grand theft and scheme to defraud. BSO said Mario Artze-Ordiales operated a side business renting personal vehicles through a carsharing service at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Detectives said that from January 2020 to January 2022, Artze-Ordiales, who was assigned to the airport, "defrauded the Broward County Aviation Department out of more than $3,000 by providing his customers with prepaid BSFR parking vouchers available only to employees."The investigation began in January 2022 after one of his carsharing customers attempted to use a BSFR voucher to leave the airport...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

Community Policy