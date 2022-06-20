Woman Killed, 3 Others Hospitalized After Fort Lauderdale Crash

A suspect sought for questioning in relation to the killing of a 20-year-old woman in a triple shooting in Pompano Beach also died last year so the murder case has been closed, officials said Wednesday. A warrant was issued for Anthony Eason, 35, in the shooting death of Alaysia Hart, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Hart, a Cape Coral resident who was visiting friends and family, ...

POMPANO BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO