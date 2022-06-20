ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Teaching Kids About the Value of Money

By Georgia Lattas
northeastohioparent.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs summertime approaches, many teens and kids will be dog-sitting, running a lemonade stand, or working a part-time job. As your child starts making their own money, it is important to teach them the skills needed to make informed financial decisions. Viktoria Jurkovic of the Division of Financial Institutions at the...

www.northeastohioparent.com

