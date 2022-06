PARKLAND, Wash. — A Washington man is recovering at home after he was shot in the mouth by armed robbers on Friday. According to KIRO, Matthew Phillips was getting ready to take his daughter, Bailey, 3, to daycare when he said a man with an AR-15-like rifle came up come from behind an RV. Phillips said the man allegedly held the rifle to the back window where Bailey was sitting and asked for money. The man then made his way to the driver’s side of the truck and Phillips quickly was able to get the rifle away from him.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO