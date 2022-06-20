Maintaining School-Life Balance during Your Academic Journey

Scientifically speaking, it's actually possible to catch a vibe from (or pass a vibe onto) someone else through positive relational energy. That is, when a person in your sphere has a positive vibe, research shows you’re likely to feel more positive emotions, too, and if that person is a coworker or manager, you could even be more productive and successful at work. But the energy-passing can also work in the other direction, with negative relational energy having an overall de-energizing effect on all people involved. So, it’s worth your while to consider both where the relational-energy peaks and valleys lie around you, and how you might be contributing to either in order to maximize the positive energy you ultimately feel.

