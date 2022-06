AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — The Texas State Senator representing the district that includes Uvalde filed a lawsuit against the Texas Department of Safety on June 22, 2022, accusing the agency of unlawfully denying an open records request.Sen. Roland Gutierrez, a Democrat who represents District 19, said he first sent the open records request to DPS on May 31, 2022 asking for "several categories of information." District 19 includes parts of San Antonio, Del Rio, Eagle Pass, Uvalde, and Universal City.He said the agency did not properly handle his request for documents related to the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary that...

UVALDE, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO