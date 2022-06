Congratulations to Sam Haury, the Sparta Stingrays Dairy Queen Swimmer of the Week. Sam competes at his very best anytime he is in the water. The coaches particularly noticed that while always successful in his events at meets, he is always striving to be better. At practice, he proves to be an excellent role model by always giving 100% and also encourages the younger swimmers to do their best. Sam has been on swim team for seven seasons and his favorite stroke to swim is breaststroke. Congratulations, Sam! The Dairy Queen Swimmer of the Week is sponsored by Dairy Queen Grill & Chill, 100 W. Jackson St. in Sparta.

SPARTA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO