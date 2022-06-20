Local student receives honors at Kansas State University

Students earn a grade point average of 3.75 or above for 12 credit hours, receive commendations from deans

– More than 4,120 Kansas State University students have earned semester honors for their academic performance in the spring 2022 semester, including Levi Bradley from Paso Robles.

Students earning a grade point average for the semester of 3.75 or above on at least 12 graded credit hours receive semester honors along with commendations from their deans. The honors also are recorded on their permanent academic records.

