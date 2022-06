HAMPTON FALLS, N.H. — A Maine man is under arrest after stealing a car from a New Hampshire neighborhood on Thursday morning and leaving it on the side of a busy highway. New Hampshire State Police say they were notified of a car thief in the Hampton Falls area around 6:00 a.m. With help from witnesses, troopers were able to track the stolen car to the side of I-95 North in the Town of Hampton Falls. The car was abandoned and authorities closed the right lane of the highway for over an hour while they investigated.

