Fastest runners for the Minnesota Twins

Cleveland Guardians (35-28, first in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (38-31, second in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Triston McKenzie (4-5, 2.96 ERA, .93 WHIP, 61 strikeouts); Twins: Sonny Gray (3-1, 2.09 ERA, .93 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -150, Guardians +128; over/under is 8 1/2...
The Cleveland Guardians (35-28) continue their 3-game series with the Minnesota Twins (38-31) Wednesday at Target Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Guardians vs. Twins odds with MLB picks and predictions. Cleveland won the series opener 6-5 Tuesday...
Cleveland Guardians (36-28, first in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (38-32, second in the AL Central) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -155, Guardians +135; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians take on the Minnesota Twins after Amed Rosario had four hits against the Twins on Wednesday. Minnesota...
Andres Giminez delivered a go-ahead single in the 11th inning as the Cleveland Guardians pulled into a tie atop the American League Central standings with a 6-5 win over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night. The Twins got off to a rocky start thanks to an Oscar Gonzalez double in...
MINNEAPOLIS -- Oscar Gonzalez tied the game with a two-run single and scored on Owen Miller's go-ahead sacrifice fly as the Cleveland Guardians rallied for four runs in the ninth inning to beat the Minnesota Twins 11-10 on Wednesday night.Gonzalez homered earlier and finished with four RBIs for the surging Guardians, who have won the first two in a three-game series to take a one-game lead over Minnesota atop the AL Central. The teams also meet five times in four days next week in Cleveland.Carlos Correa hit two home runs for the Twins, who have lost four of five and...
Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against left-hander Daniel Castano and the Miami Marlins. Brian Serven is starting at catcher over Diaz and hitting ninth. numberFire’s models project Serven for 7.8 FanDuel points on Tuesday, and he has a $2,500 salary....
The Minnesota Twins came out ready to bounce back from a terrible 2021 season that saw them finish 73-89 and at the bottom of the AL Central. After signing Carlos Correa and acquiring Sonny Gray, Gary Sanchez, and Gio Urshela, the Twins began playing solid baseball and staked out a lead in the American League Central division that had yet to be overcome.
Comments / 0