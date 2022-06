The inquests into the deaths of two care home residents involved in a boating accident have been opened.Alex Wood, 43, and Alison Tilsley, 63, died on Roadford Lake, near Okehampton, Devon, last Wednesday (June 8).They were among six people thrown into the water when a motorboat capsized just before 6pm.Both were found the following day and pronounced dead at the scene, Exeter Coroner’s Court heard on Thursday.Mr Wood, who was married and from Aylesbury in Buckinghamshire, and Ms Tilsley, who was known as Ali, were residents at the Burdon Grange care home in nearby Beaworthy.Senior coroner Philip Spinney said post-mortem...

ACCIDENTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO