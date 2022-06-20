In pictures: Orange sunset lights up East of England

Temperatures will soar for a midweek heatwave before thunder and rain set in as the Met Office warned Glastonbury festival-goers to “pack their wellies”.Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said Wednesday will see highs of 28C to 29C, but the hot weather across England will be replaced by “thundery showers” on Thursday.It comes as thousands of people make their way to Glastonbury festival in Somerset amid the disruption of this week’s rail strikes.What does the weather have in store for #Glastonbury2022 this year?Find out the latest updates in our news release 👇— Met Office (@metoffice) June 21, 2022“So I think through...
Temperatures could fall by up to 15C in parts of the UK after the country experienced its hottest day of the year for three days in a row, with forecasters saying rain is likely. The Met Office said Saturday is expected to be “cloudier and much cooler” across much of England and Wales compared to the scorching day before.But the far south is expected to be brighter and “still very warm”.Showers are also forecast across parts of England over the next two days - especially in southern areas from late Saturday into Sunday. It comes after a UK heatwave which...
The death of a man who was decapitated in a betting shop "would not have occurred" if his attacker had been referred to mental health services the month before, a coroner has concluded. Khalid Yousef, 28, was killed by Hassan Mustafa at Paddy Power in Handsworth, Birmingham, on 4 January...
A demolition worker said to be "the best in the country" at metal cutting died while dismantling a decommissioned oil rig, an inquest heard. Stephen Picken, 62, who was from Stoke-on-Trent, was working in Great Yarmouth outer harbour in 2019 when he died. Norfolk Coroner's Court heard he was cutting...
Two fishermen died after their trawler capsized and their life raft failed to inflate, a report has said. Investigators said the failure of the life raft "impacted" the chances of two men surviving after they were thrown into the water when the Joanna C sank in November 2020. One of...
BRITS are in for a day of glorious sunshine and warm weather tomorrow, as the Summer Solstice brings 16 hours of sun and 25C heat. This news comes after Brits experienced sweltering 34C temperatures last Friday, before thunderstorms and rain brought that to an end. This comes as experts predict...
Tributes have been paid to two young women killed in a crash on their way back from a day trip to the seaside. Jennifer Woodhouse, 18, from Derbyshire, and Lara Meldrum, 19, from Nottinghamshire, died when their car collided with another vehicle in Hagworthingham, Lincolnshire. Lara's family said the friends...
After many days of rain, British Columbia is raising the temperature, leaving locals wondering when summer will arrive. With forecast highs in the low to mid-30s on Wednesday, Environment Canada issued special weather advisories for almost all of the province. Eastern Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland, the Kootenays, the Cariboo,...
Britain’s hot spell is set to be interrupted on Thursday as thunderstorms and intense showers are set to douse large parts of southern England.The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning stretching from Sheffield in the North, across the south-east and down to Bath in the south west, meaning Glastonbury revellers could be caught in severe downpours.The intense rainfall could cause flooding to roads, businesses and homes, while also causing powercuts and there is also the possibility of outbursts of hail and gusty winds.Many commuters will be swapping trains for cars on Thursday as another train strike is...
