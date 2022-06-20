Vedonis: Investigation into fire at derelict Nottingham factory

A Vietnam War-era helicopter from the film Die Hard collided with a highway in West Virginia killing all six people onboard and left no survivors, authorities in Logan County have said. Ray Bryant, the Chief of Operations for the Logan Emergency Management Authority, told reporters on Wednesday evening that the helicopter crashed on Route 17 after leaving the nearby Logan County Airport, where it is based. It remains unclear what caused the Vietnam War-era Bell UH-1B helicopter to come down, authorities said, and an investigating involving the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSA) is now underway.The helicopter was being flown by enthusiasts for a charity event, The New York Times reported. Read More West Virginia helicopter crash: Six dead as Vietnam-era aircraft goes down during ‘pay-to-fly’ charity auction

LOGAN COUNTY, WV ・ 30 MINUTES AGO