Accidents

Vedonis: Investigation into fire at derelict Nottingham factory

By Long Reads
BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn investigation is under way after a large fire at a derelict hosiery factory in Nottingham. Emergency services were called to the former Vedonis building in Percy Street, Basford, at 17:53 BST on Saturday. Police said significant damage was caused...

BBC

Man dies in hospital after farm accident

A man has died in hospital following an accident on a farm in the south west of Scotland. Derek Roan, 71, died from injuries sustained at Barnbarroch Farm near Dalbeattie on Sunday. In a statement, his family said: "We are totally devastated and still in shock about what has happened...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

West Virginia helicopter crash - live: Six dead after Vietnam aircraft featured in Die Hard crashes

A Vietnam War-era helicopter from the film Die Hard collided with a highway in West Virginia killing all six people onboard and left no survivors, authorities in Logan County have said. Ray Bryant, the Chief of Operations for the Logan Emergency Management Authority, told reporters on Wednesday evening that the helicopter crashed on Route 17 after leaving the nearby Logan County Airport, where it is based. It remains unclear what caused the Vietnam War-era Bell UH-1B helicopter to come down, authorities said, and an investigating involving the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSA) is now underway.The helicopter was being flown by enthusiasts for a charity event, The New York Times reported. Read More West Virginia helicopter crash: Six dead as Vietnam-era aircraft goes down during ‘pay-to-fly’ charity auction
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
BBC

Driver guilty of causing mother's death in trailer crash

A driver has been found guilty of causing a mother-of-two's death after a trailer came off his vehicle and collided with her car. Teacher Yvonne Lumsden, 35, died after the crash on the A948 near Ellon in Aberdeenshire in July 2019. Raymond Lamb, 31, denied causing her death by dangerous...
ACCIDENTS
truecrimedaily

Tenn. woman with meth in system allegedly took bath with granddaughter and fell asleep, killing her

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was charged in connection with the drowning death of her 5-month-old granddaughter. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, on Aug. 6, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to a home on Hadley Drive to a report of an unresponsive baby. At the scene, police say the baby’s grandmother, Toni Camia, told authorities she "took a bath with the baby and fell asleep."
CLARKSVILLE, TN
BBC

Five men arrested on suspicion of murdering Simon Dobbin

Five men have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a football fan who died five years after he was attacked following a match. Cambridge United supporter Simon Dobbin, from Mildenhall in Suffolk, was assaulted after the match at Southend United in March 2015 and left with permanent brain damage.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Sheffield: Murder charge after man, 50, injured near pond

A man has been charged with murder after a 50-year-old man was found injured near a fishing pond in Sheffield. Police were called to Herries Road in Shirecliffe to reports of concern for a man on Thursday evening. The man was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead, police said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Paris Mayo denies murdering her newborn baby in Ross-on-Wye

A woman has appeared in court to deny murdering her newborn baby three years ago. Paris Mayo, 18, from Ruardean in Gloucestershire, was arrested and charged in April. She is accused of killing the baby, named Stanley Mayo, in Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire, on 23 March 2019. Ms Mayo appeared at Worcester...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Police name pair killed in North Yorkshire helicopter crash

Police have named two people they believe were killed when a helicopter crashed in North Yorkshire. Pilot Ian Macdonald, 66, and Admarsu Birhan, 16, died on Monday near Burton in Lonsdale, said North Yorkshire Police. The force said, however, that formal identification had not yet taken place, as investigations continue.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Three taken to hospital after chemical leak as residents in Cardiff Bay are told to stay inside and keep window and doors closed

A chemical leak in Cardiff left three people hospitalised and nearby residents were told to stay inside and keep their windows shut. Emergency services including police, fire, and ambulance rushed to Queen Alexandra Docks, Butetown, Cardiff Bay shortly after 11am. The ambulance service said it sent a rapid response car,...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

PC killer David Bieber attacked prison officer with metal bar

A policeman's killer left a prison officer with serious injuries after attacking her with a metal bar. David Bieber, 56, was serving a prison sentence for murdering West Yorkshire PC Ian Broadhurst when he repeatedly stabbed Alison Smith. The court heard she had been lucky to escape life-changing injury or...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Bulldozer crushes 100 seized vehicles in New York

Over 100 dirt bikes and ATVs (all-terrain vehicles) were lined up and crushed by a bulldozer, in New York City. They were just some of the 2,000 illegal vehicles that seized this year by the New York Police Department, under a promise from Mayor Eric Adams to eradicate the "nuisance" from city.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Peterborough: 600-year-old oak to be felled after homes damage

An oak tree believed to be 600 years old is to be felled for safety reasons, an authority has confirmed. Two homes in Ringwood, Bretton, have already been damaged by the ancient tree's roots, Peterborough City Council said. The decision was made after a final independent assessment on the mature...
POLITICS
The Independent

About 100 firefighters tackling 13th floor blaze in Newham block of flats

About 100 firefighters are battling to extinguish a blaze on the 13th floor of a block of flats in Newham, east London.Fifteen fire engines have been scrambled to the scene of the flat fire on Grantham Road in Manor Park, where part of a flat on the 13th floor of a 15-storey block is ablaze.The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said it was called at 2.47pm and that about 60 people left the building before firefighters arrived.Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters have been called to reports of a fire on Grantham Road in #ManorPark More information to follow pic.twitter.com/qWk6n1nJZS— London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) June 21, 2022Fire crews from Ilford, Stratford, Leytonstone, Plaistow, Dagenham and surrounding fire stations are at the scene, LFB said.LFB’s 999 control officers have taken 50 calls to the blaze.The cause of the fire is not yet known. Read More Train strike: Stations deserted as UK grinds to halt
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Burnley explosion: Teenage girl pulled from house blast

A teenage girl has been pulled from rubble after a house explosion which left a man seriously injured. A house collapsed after a blast on Sefton Terrace in Burnley, Lancashire, just after midday, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) said. A man was airlifted to Royal Preston Hospital after suffering...
