Nikki Allan: Man pleads not guilty to 1992 murder

A 14-year-old boy has been stabbed to death and his mother hospitalised with knife injuries after a “ferocious” attack in Manchester, police have said. Greater Manchester Police has launched a murder probe after reports of an attack at an address on Bednal Avenue, in the Miles Platting area, at about 9:30pm on Thursday.The teenager was treated at the scene by the emergency services before being taken by ambulance to hospital, where he died around an hour later, police said.The boy’s mother - a woman in her 40s - was also treated at the scene for stab before being taken to...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 13 DAYS AGO