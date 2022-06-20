Nikki Allan: Man pleads not guilty to 1992 murder

Two men have been charged with murder after a man was found on fire in a west London park. Police were called by the London Fire Brigade at approximately after 4am on Monday, 13 June, after Subere Badade, 28, was found following a fire in Belvue Park, Northolt.The Metropolitan Police confirmed that two men, Samuel Stewart, 35 and David Pilgrim, 32 - both of Northolt - were charged with murder of the 28-year-old.They will both appear in custody at Ealing Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 20 June.Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command are still investigating.Detective Chief Inspector Claire Hine said at...
