Logan Paul has claimed that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson asked for all pictures and videos of the two of them together to be removed following the YouTuber’s controversial video shot in Japan’s “suicide forest”.In 2017, Paul posted a video in which he came across a dead body hanging in the Aokigahara forest in Japan, which is known colloquially as the “suicide forest” because of the high rate of suicides there.The footage shows Paul expressing shock over seeing the body and laughing in disbelief. It drew outrage and criticism from viewers and fellow vloggers at the time, who claimed that...

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO