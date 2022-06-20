ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

New Hampshire’s Hampton Beach Sand Sculpting Classic 2022 announces winners

By Michael Silvia
newbedfordguide.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe extremely popular Hampton Beach Sand Sculpting Classic took place from Thursday, June 16 to Saturday, June 18. The competition draws thousands of spectators to see the creations as they unfold and sculptors hail from not only New England, but New York, New Jersey, and even Hawaii and Canada....

www.newbedfordguide.com

Comments / 1

Related
country1025.com

9 Things We LOVE About New Hampshire

New Hampshire became a state on June 21, 1788. Due to the vast number of quarries and granite formations throughout the state it’s known as “The Granite State.” It’s the fifth smallest state in the country by area but there’s a lot to love about New Hampshire, here’s 9 of our favs.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
New Hampshire State
State
New York State
State
Hawaii State
whdh.com

New Hampshire confirms first documented plant extinction

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire Natural Heritage Bureau has confirmed its first documented global plant extinction. The plant, smooth slender crabgrass, was previously only known to exist in Rock Rimmon Park in Manchester, N.H. This is the first documented plant extinction in the state and only the fifth in New England since European settlement. Its demise is likely due in part to heavy recreational use at the park.
MANCHESTER, NH
94.9 HOM

You Could Be the Next Keeper of This Remote New England Lighthouse

Thousands of people flock to New England each and every summer to take in the beauty of the ocean and to lay their eyes on a signature coastline dwelling: a classic New England lighthouse. While most people just want to visit, snap a photo and move on, what if you could become a lighthouse's keeper for an entire summer? An opportunity has arisen as the Bakers Island Light Station is looking for a new keeper for the summer of 2023.
SALEM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hampton Beach#New England#2nd Place
B98.5

Summer Heat Hits Maine & New Hampshire This Weekend

After a mild winter and a fairly cool spring, it looks like we're going to get some real summer with this weekend. According to the National Weather Service, much of Northern New England will come close to hitting 90 degrees on Saturday. It will be nearly as hot on Sunday.
MAINE STATE
nhmagazine.com

Best of NH 2022 Desserts, Ice Cream Stands, Coffee & Bakeries

Originally from Atlanta, mother-daughter team Courtney and Romonia Daniel thought Dover could use a bit of Southern comfort. Specifically, in the form of baked goods. And so, A Southern Girl Bakery was born. Romonia told us back in October (see the story here) that she learned to love baking in her grandmother’s kitchen, and Courtney adds that their goal is “bringing those memories from the South, and just trying to recreate it per se, here in New England.” And, yes, no doubt the menu is full of decadent, delicious treats, from cupcakes (including booze-infused ones) and coconut pie to cobbler and double-layer cakes, but those with special dietary needs aren’t left out. They also offer a number of different baked goods that are gluten-free, “everything-free” (no nuts, dairy, eggs, tree nuts, coconut or sesame), sugar-free and vegan.
FOOD & DRINKS
Q106.5

Morgan Wallen Brings ‘Dangerous Tour’ to New Hampshire this Week

Morgan Wallen is making a two-night stop just shy of Maine this week. The Dangerous Tour is making it's closest approach to Maine this week. Morgan Wallen stops-down for two nights in Gilford, New Hampshire, at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion. The "Wasted on You" singer's shows June 23 and 24 are sold-out. Re-sale tickets are available, but are being sold for more than double face value.
GILFORD, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Sculpture
Seacoast Current

A Giant Inflatable Amusement Park in Massachusetts Opens July 1

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Building a brand new amusement park from the ground up can be expensive and time-consuming. It could take millions of dollars and years to complete. That's why one New England amusement park decided to try a new strategy, make every single attraction and ride inflatable. It's worked, as the Cape Cod Inflatable Park has been a hit with their 2022 summer season about to begin on Friday, July 1.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nhmagazine.com

Best of NH 2022 Pizzerias & Ethnic Food Restaurants

“Living in Berlin,” notes veteran-turned-restaurateur Adam Hammil, “can feel like you’re living in exile.” The former Coast Guard chef embraced the perception of Berlin — that it’s the “forgotten stepchild of New Hampshire,” he says — by naming his restaurant Exile Burrito. The fusion menu includes burgers, sandwiches and “ugly fries” doused in queso, sautéed onions and their Exile sauce (you can add beef to the mix as well), but the highlight is the design-your-own-burrito section. It’s got the usual suspects — carne asada, grilled chicken, carnitas — plus some more unexpected choices, such as cauliflower rice, Mexican quinoa and the option to substitute rice and beans with tater tots (the same goes for the fries). So next time you’re exploring the Great North Woods, make sure to fuel up in Berlin.
RESTAURANTS
WGME

Maine Goodwill stores stop accepting donations

All Maine Goodwill stores will not be accepting any donations through July 5. Goodwill stores in Portsmouth and Somersworth, New Hampshire will also be closed to donations through July 5. Goodwill Northern New England says they are experiencing supply and staff shortages. “We hope to open back to donations sooner...
SOMERSWORTH, NH
WMUR.com

2022 4th of July fireworks dates, times in New Hampshire

Wondering when your town is holding its Fourth of July fireworks show? Here’s a working list of New Hampshire communities with set dates and/or times. The information will be displayed two ways -- in an interactive, searchable table & map embedded below and through a text-only list. To see the table, scroll down below the bulleted list. You can also try using the word search function in your browser (hit CTRL + F or COMMAND + F and then enter your town's name).
POLITICS
a-z-animals.com

Watch A Great White Shark Casually Swim Up A Massachusetts Salt Pond

Watch A Great White Shark Casually Swim Up A Massachusetts Salt Pond. Great white sharks are the planet’s largest predatory fish, with typical lengths of 15 feet. The biggest known is said to measure 23 feet long and weigh 2 1/2 tons. Steven Spielberg’s Jaws film, which features a deadly man-eating shark, made the creatures even more famous. In truth, they only attack people on rare occasions, with just 350 verified incidents to date.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy