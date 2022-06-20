ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thousands of Glastonbury Festival goers face travel chaos with more than HALF of trains cancelled over rail strikes... as forecasters predict 24C blast before two days of RAIN

By Stewart Carr For Mailonline
 3 days ago

More than half of the trains due to serve the Glastonbury Festival have been cancelled because of rail strikes.

Tens of thousands of revellers will be forced to find alternative routes to the site in Pilton, Somerset.

Great Western Railway (GWR) is operating just five services from London Paddington to Castle Cary on Thursday, with a total of 24 between Wednesday and Friday.

Almost 200,000 music fans will have to make alternative arrangements to get to the site in Pilton, Somerset, for the eagerly awaited 50th anniversary of the famous festival.

The typical Glastonbury festival-goer travels 169 miles to reach the location, according a survey.

Once they have overcome expected travel chaos caused by rail strikes, highlights for fans will include the festival's youngest and oldest ever solo headliners - Billie Eilish, 20, and Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney, 80.

GWR told passengers: 'We plan to maintain timetabled trains between Castle Cary and London Paddington throughout the course of the Glastonbury Festival.

'Some services might be subject to alterations to train times and we will be in contact with customers who have already booked seats on board those trains.'

Luckily for festival goers, the climes are expected to stay relatively warm throughout this week, reaching heights of 24 Degrees Celsius in Glastonbury (75.2F) on Wednesday and Thursday with a 'risk of showers' on Friday.

Tens of thousands of Glastonbury Festival revellers will be forced to find alternative routes to the site in Pilton, Somerset
The typical Glastonbury festival-goer travels 169 miles to reach the location, according a survey, with around 175,000 people slated to attend this year
The largest greenfield festival in the world Glastonbury Festival is now a five-day festival of contemporary performing arts
Festival goers got out their umbrellas in 2017 after rainfall and face the possibility of showers on Friday despite othrwise sunny weather
Glastonbury 2017 proved to be memorable for all the wrong reasons after partygoers got out their raincoats and wellies
Great Western Railway (GWR) is operating just five services from London Paddington to Castle Cary on Thursday, with a total of 24 between Wednesday and Friday
People gather in front of the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival - which attracts 175,000 people each year
GWR told passengers: 'We plan to maintain timetabled trains between Castle Cary and London Paddington throughout the course of the Glastonbury Festival'
Highlights for fans will include the festival's youngest and oldest-ever solo headliners - Billie Eilish (left), 20, and Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney (right), 80
The Somerset dairy farm plays host to one of the largest music festivals in the world
Luckily for festival goers, the climes are expected to stay relatively warm throughout this week, reaching heights of 24 Degrees Celsius in Glastonbury (75.2F) on Wednesday
Members of the public are also advised to top up their sun cream as UV rays will be at their peak this week, with the summer solstice due to take place tomorrow on June 21
Hay Fever sufferers are in for misery as pollen levels are very high across most of England, Wales and Northern Ireland

A GWR spokesperson added: 'Other parts of the GWR network are likely to be more affected by the strike action and customers may need to consider alternative ways to travel to a station serving Castle Cary.'

Rail strikes are being held across Britain on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, but their effects mean services will be disrupted from Monday night until the end of the week.

Roads serving the Glastonbury Festival will be exceptionally busy, with motoring groups advising drivers to avoid the region if possible.

Festival-goers have said they face a travel 'nightmare' on their way to Glastonbury Festival, as rail strikes cancel services.

Sujeong Yoo is travelling from Seoul in South Korea to the festival - flying first to London Heathrow on Tuesday before getting a coach to Bristol, staying overnight and then catching a train on Wednesday at about 11am to Castle Cary.

The 37-year-old said the train is not currently cancelled but she is 'very worried' after getting a message from Great Western Railway (GWR) warning against rail travel.

'(It's) very worrying right now... train was the safe option but now it's not (and) there isn't another option for us,' the television director said.

Ms Yoo said she is worried delays may mean she is unable to collect her ticket from Glastonbury's box office, which is open until 8pm from Wednesday to Friday.

Which events could see disruption this summer?

The strikes, which start on the Tuesday and run until Saturday, will cause travel chaos for people going to a number of major events, including concerts, test match cricket and the Glastonbury festival.

Glastonbury starts on June 22 and runs until June 26, with many festival-goers planning to travel to the site by train.

Other events that week include England playing New Zealand in a test match in Leeds, the British athletics championships in Manchester, and gigs in London's Hyde Park by Elton John (June 24) and the Rolling Stones (June 25).

There will also be a Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting in London on June 24/25 and it is Armed Forces Day on June 25.

The strikes could also cause disruption for voters in the two upcoming by-elections, with both seats being decided on June 23, and GCSE students sitting exams this summer.

'If there is delay or cancel train on day of departure, it's going to be a nightmare,' she said.

Rosie Jacot, 30, booked a coach ticket from London to the festival in 2020 but has since moved to Wincanton in Somerset, just a short distance from the site.

The 30-year-old's ticket requires her to travel via the bus service as it is there she will receive her entry pass to Glastonbury.

She is now taking a coach to London on Tuesday, where she will stay with her brother overnight before heading back to Somerset via one of the festival's buses on Wednesday.

'Due to rail strikes I will spend all of tomorrow and all of Wednesday on coaches up and down to London, to arrive at the site less than 10 miles from my house,' she told the PA news agency.

'I don't mind about the strikers, they have every right to strike... but I think Glastonbury should be more flexible with tickets and let coach people have ordinary tickets.

'I've got friends who live in London who really want my coach ticket... as they can't get there as there are no trains.'

Meanwhile, the warm summer spell is set to continue over the next few days as revellers get in gear for the start of the Glastonbury Festival on Wednesday.

Britons enjoyed a heatwave last week, with the hottest day of the year on Friday when temperatures spiked to 32 Degrees Celsius (89.6F).

Luckily for festival goers, the climes are expected to stay relatively warm throughout this week, reaching heights of 24 Degrees Celsius in Glastonbury (75.2F) on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Met Office stated today will be 'fine, dry and bright with plenty of sunshine and light winds for most areas. Warmer than Sunday for most. Cloudier with patchy rain in the far northwest'.

Members of the public are also advised to top up their sun cream as UV rays will be at their peak this week, with the summer solstice due to take place tomorrow on June 21.

Hay Fever sufferers are in for misery as pollen levels are very high across most of England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The Met Office added: 'On Wednesday there will be highs of around 24 degrees and high UV levels throughout, so a bit of a warm start to the festival.

'It will be similar again on Thursday. It will stay dry with sunshine throughout the day and temperatures a little bit higher so 25 or 26 degrees possibly and high UV levels.

'It will be a nice and warm start to the festival but it does look like we will start to see changes in the weather from Friday and into the weekend.

Sunbathers were pictured enjoying the scorching hot sunshine and clear blue skies today at the seaside resort of Lyme Regis in Dorset
Sunbathers set up windbreakers and umbrellas as they enjoyed the warm sunshine today in Lyme Regis
Lyme Regis on the Jurassic Coast looked like a picture postcard today as swimmers cooled off in the warm temperatures
The warm summer spell is set to continue over the next few days as revellers get in gear the Glastonbury Festival from Wednesday to Sunday (Pictured: The Met Office's weather forecast for Glastonbury throughout this week)

'There will be an increase in the risk of showers. Temperatures will start to come down to about 20 or 21 degrees as we go through Friday and into the weekend.

'But when we get the sunshine it will still feel pleasant, but an increase in the risk of showers particularly into the weekend.'

New acts such as Arlo Parks, Doja Cat, Easy Life, Fontaines DC and Griff will appear in the Glastonbury lineupo alongside more established names including Crowded House, Primal Scream and Supergrass.

Pet Shop Boys will be headlining The Other Stage - the festival's second largest stage - in a 'long-awaited' performance.

Former Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant will appear alongside American country and bluegrass star Alison Krauss following the release of their second collaborative album.

There will also be experimental pop music from Charli XCX and Caroline Polachek.

Skunk Anansie frontwoman Skin said performing at Glastonbury festival on its 50th anniversary following a global pandemic will be 'one of those legendary experiences'.

The trailblazing rocker, 54, made history as the first black British headliner of the festival in 1999, something that was not achieved again until Stormzy in 2019. The band, including Cass, Ace and Mark Richardson, return to the festival for the third time this year, having played for the first time in 1995 on the NME stage

Three Ukrainian acts, including 2016 Eurovision winner Jamala, will bring an anti-war message to the site and there will be talks about climate change, Black Lives Matter and Russia. Tickets are sold out.

Billie Eilish will become Glastonbury Festival's youngest ever solo headliner when she takes to the Pyramid Stage on Friday night, followed by Sir Paul McCartney as the oldest headline act on the stage on Saturday night.

20-year-old American singer Eilish has broken numerous records in her short career. She broke on to the scene in 2015 with her debut single Ocean Eyes, which was written by her brother Finneas O'Connell.

Sun-worshippers can rely on relatively warm weather throughout this week while partygoers in Glastonbury can expect climes to reach a height of 26 Degrees Celsius (78.8F) 
Members of the public are advised to top up their sun cream as UV rays will be at their peak this week, with the summer solstice due to take place tomorrow on June 21
Hay Fever sufferers are also in for misery as pollen levels are very high across most of England, Wales and Northern Ireland

Born Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O'Connell, the singer hails from Los Angeles and was raised in a musical family. A fan of The Beatles and Linkin Park, and inspired by young Norwegian singer Aurora, Eilish began writing songs at the age of 11.

The home-schooled star also joined the Los Angeles Children's Choir. After Ocean Eyes, Eilish released a string of singles and made it to number one in the US with Bad Guy.

Her debut album, entitled When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, followed and topped the charts in the US, the UK and a host of other countries.

It was reported to be the highest-selling debut album of 2019 and the biggest North American debut of the decade, shifting 313,000 units in the first week.

She has been open about her struggles with depression and body dysmorphia, but said in an interview in September 2020 that she was in the happiest place of her life.

She told the US edition of Elle magazine: 'Two years ago, I felt like nothing mattered; every single thing was pointless.

'Not just in my life, but everything in the whole world. I was fully clinically depressed. It's insane to look back and not be anymore.'

Former Beatle Sir Paul will mark his second time topping the Pyramid stage bill after a performance in 2004. The show will come exactly a week after he celebrates his 80th birthday and more than 60 years of making music.

In May, he said his tour and Glastonbury performance this year will be full of hits from his time in the Beatles and Wings, as well as some of his best-known solo material.

Speaking during rehearsals, he quipped that most of the audience 'have paid good money, have brought their mums and dads' and do not want to hear his 'deep cuts'.

Sir Paul's performance is expected to attract an especially large crowd and could rival those of The Rolling Stones in 2013 and Adele in 2016.

