The Dallas Park and Recreation Department shared a survey inviting the public to share thoughts on the potential Dreyfuss Club rebuild. The Dreyfuss Club, named for Dallas business owner Sol Dreyfuss, was built in 1936 near White Rock Lake. It was sold to the City of Dallas after World War II, and it became a rentable venue, able to accommodate up to 150 people. The building burned down in 2006 and has never been rebuilt, though there have been efforts to do so over the years.

