MHP responds to deadly crash in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a crash that killed a 30-year-old Mendenhall man.

The crash happened on Highway 469 near Townsend Drive in Rankin County after 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 19.

Investigators said a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by 18-year-old Christopher Moore, of Florence, was traveling south on the highway when it collided with an ATV, driven by Justin Taylor.

According to MHP, Taylor died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

Leaders with the Langford Fire Department said Taylor worked at the Flowood Fire Department.

The Langford Fire Department mourns with and offers condolences to our neighbors at the Flowood Fire Department and their families for the loss of a brother firefighter. On Sunday, June 19, 2022, Captain Justin Taylor of the Flowood Fire Department and Mendenhall Fire Department was tragically killed in an ATV accident in Rankin County. Many of our members worked alongside Captain Taylor over the years and cherish his service to our community as well as the times shared in service, training, and fellowship. With heavy hearts, we will notice his physical presence may no longer be here, but will know that what Justin left us will be in our hearts and souls for eternity. Rest easy brother, we’ll take it from here. Langford Fire Department

