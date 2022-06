Notice is hereby given that a Public Informational Meeting, will be held at the Warwick Police Department Community Room on July 13, 2022, located at 99 Veterans Memorial Boulevard, Warwick, RI, beginning at 6:00 P.M. The purpose of the public informational meeting is to consider, and the Planning Board will vote on, a Major Land Development/Subdivision Project for Master Plan approval consideration and for a recommendation to the Warwick City Council for a Zone Change with waivers (dimensional) from Ordinance. The Applicant is proposing to construct a single, 5,040sf (+/-), mixed-use building with tenant spaces for a bank with drive-through and additional tenant space for retail/office tenant. Primary access is proposed from an upgraded signal at the Post Road and Airport Road intersection with an additional access point on Guilford Avenue.

