Angel Oak Mortgage Adds 7 New Employees

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFocus for Non-QM lender is on account executives. Non-QM lender Angel Oak Mortgage Solutions continues to grow based on the increasing need for non-QM loan products. The company has announced the hiring of seven account executives. They are Jessica Warrick, Orlando, Fla.; David Ramos,...

The Independent

Mortgage affordability rule will be ditched from August

An affordability test for mortgage lending will be ditched from August, the Bank of England has confirmed.The Bank has previously consulted on the potential impacts that withdrawing the affordability recommendation could have on mortgage lending, and it confirmed on Monday that the withdrawal will happen from August 1.Two mortgage recommendations were introduced in 2014, to help guard against a significant increase in household indebtedness that may make any economic downturn worse.These were a loan-to-income (LTI) limit and the affordability test, which specifies a “stress interest rate” for lenders to consider when assessing a potential borrower’s ability to repay a mortgage...
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The American City Where Homes Are Selling Fastest

The housing market has exploded over the last two years. According to the carefully followed S&P Case-Shiller Index, home prices have moved up by 20% a month year over year for most months so far in 2022. Much of the increase has been due to low mortgage rates. The rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage […]
The Week

Market for mortgages dries up

Here are three of the week's top pieces of financial insight, gathered from around the web:. Fewer people applied for mortgages last week than at any point in the past 22 years, said Aarthi Swaminathan in MarketWatch. The Mortgage Bankers Association said its market composite index, "a measure of home loan application volume," fell 6.5 percent compared with a week earlier. The index is down 55 percent from a year ago; the refinance index is down 75 percent. The numbers suggest that "a slowdown in the housing market is in full effect." Mortgage rates have soared in recent months "thanks to the market pricing in a series of future interest-rate hikes by the Federal Reserve," while housing inventory remains "persistently low." That combination is keeping more potential homebuyers on the sidelines — or figuring out ways to pay cash.
Kristen Walters

Georgia couple rents out backyard and it pays their mortgage

A Georgia couple has found a unique way to bring in extra income each month by renting out their backyard, and it's paying off in a big way. Jim and Megan Beach started renting out their backyard by the hour for weddings, birthday parties, graduations, and family reunions. Interestingly enough, they're making more than enough to cover their mortgage payment each month.
Richard Scott

Stimulus check update: $4,200 per kid could hit American parents' bank accounts.

Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Residents of the United States are facing a major financial strain because the country recently faced a historic spike in inflation. Many people are struggling financially due to the historic rise in gas prices, increasing prices of groceries, and the surge in the cost of day-to-day things.
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
WWD

Walmart Raises Wages for Pharmacy Employees

Click here to read the full article. Walmart continues to invest in its workforce.  The mass-channel merchant said Thursday that it was increasing hourly wages of more than 36,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacy technicians. The changes are effective this week and bring the average hourly wage to more than $20 an hour. More from WWDDior Cruise 2023Markarian x Summersalt DinnerBackstage at Soulland Men's Spring 2023 “This is the second time we’ve made significant wage investments for this group of associates in the past year, after also increasing their pay last August. That’s by design,” read a Walmart blog post written by Kevin...
24/7 Wall St.

15 Cities With the Most Overpriced Housing Markets

The white-hot U.S. housing market is finally showing signs of cooling. The number of new residential construction permits has been falling in recent months, as inflation has surged to a 40-year high and interest rates have spiked. On June 15, the Federal Reserve hiked its benchmark interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, the […]
Fortune

It looks a lot like a housing bubble. How your local housing market compares to 2007, as told by 4 interactive charts

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Never again. That was the sentiment held among legislators as they rallied to pass the Dodd–Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act in 2010. The goal was to outlaw the subprime mortgages that fueled the ’00s housing bubble—which saw U.S. home prices soar 84% between January 2000 and June 2006—and ultimately pushed the country into the deepest recession since the Great Depression.
CNBC

The 10 best US cities for first-time homebuyers

As mortgage rates continue to rise and the possibility of a recession looms, there is a lot for first-time home buyers to consider. The sheer amount of information to take into account when making such a large decision can be overwhelming. But a recent Bankrate study could help make the...
AOL Corp

Here's how homebuyers can manage rising mortgage rates

It’s a race against time for homebuyers as mortgage rates keep rising. The rate on the 30-year fixed rate mortgage hit 5.78% this week, up from 5.23% the previous week, marking the biggest one-week increase since 1987. Since the beginning of the year, the average rate has added more than two and a half percentage points, exacerbating an already difficult market for buyers.
Fortune

The housing market ‘correction’ intensifies as layoffs hit Redfin and Compass. This interactive map explains why

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. On Tuesday, layoffs hit two of the biggest names in real estate. First, Redfin announced it’s laying off 8% of its staff. Then Compass, one of the nation’s largest residential brokerages, announced it’s cutting 10% of its workforce.
gmauthority.com

Average Monthly Car Payment Hits New Record In May 2022

The average monthly car payment in the U.S. reached a new record high average of $712 in the United States last month, according to market research firm Cox Automotive. The publication says the average price paid for a new vehicle climbed one percent higher last month as incentive spending declined, while the average interest rate to finance a car also rose by eight basis points. These factors caused the estimated typical monthly car payment to increase by 1.7 percent to $712 for the month, which is a new record high.
US News and World Report

Nelnet Bank Student Loan Refinancing Review

Nelnet Bank, founded in 2020 by Nelnet – one of the largest servicers of federal student loans – offers private student loans and refinance options. Private student loans feature co-signer release, plus a choice of several repayment plans and interest rate savings if you set up automatic payments. Nelnet Bank can refinance a Parent Direct PLUS Loan into a student's own name.
The Associated Press

Home sales give way as prices enter unprecedented territory

Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes slowed for the fourth consecutive month as climbing mortgage rates and record high prices discouraged house hunters. Existing home sales fell 3.4% last month from April to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.41 million, the National Association of Realtors said Tuesday. That annual...
marketplace.org

As the real estate market cools, so does the market for agents

Home sales declined in May for the fourth straight month and were down about 9% year over year, according to data from the National Association of Realtors that dropped Tuesday. But there are still plenty of people who’d like to sell you a home. The so-called Great Resignation led lots...
