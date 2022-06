It looks like everyone’s favorite Boy Scout is making his return to General Hospital — this time, of course, without Peter! Soap Opera Digest reports in their most recent issue that Patrick Gibbons is returning as Wyatt, the scout who first had a run-in with Peter four years ago while the villain was held captive by Obrecht. The actor, who got his start as the adorable Sam Manning back on One Life to Live has made a few appearances on General Hospital since then, but this time, things are a bit different!

