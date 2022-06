As Major League debuts go, it's hard to beat a three-hit night. Tack on a couple of RBIs and you have a strong start to your career. That was what Bligh Madris accomplished in his first day in the Majors, all while flying somewhat under the radar in the Pirates' 12-1 win over the Cubs on Monday night. Through no fault of his own, not much attention was called to his promotion because he was called up alongside Oneil Cruz, the club's No. 3 prospect, who fans have been anxious to see return to Pittsburgh since he was sent back to Triple-A at the end of Spring Training.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO