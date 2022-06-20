ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

“I Can’t Really Find An Instance Where Queerness Wasn’t Animating My Experience.”

By Jameel Mohammed
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I formally came out in my freshman year of high school, but it has been such an evolution over time. When you think about what queerness means as an idea beyond gayness, which is about sexual attraction—there’s a lot of other sociocultural things that are tied to it, but at the...

www.vogue.com

Comments / 86

Carolina Granny
2d ago

Mental Illness has affected Millions of American Youth and it is a real problem for the future of our Country, and the ones that are Mentally Fit will be the ones that will bear this burden!

Reply(1)
64
James Trumper
2d ago

And hardly a time it didn't have me about to Hurl. I really don't have anything against Gays, and I believe they deserve all the rights and benefits of any other citizen, but no more, and no less. But that being said, public acts of affection or even worse, overt sex acts in public view, including in Hollywood, is just disgusting and offensive to what my sense of manhood should be. "Broke Back Mountain" for example, I can just refuse to buy it or watch it, but the current popular culture is weaving this lifestyle into almost every Movie, Sitcom, and Commercial, and I feel that the majority of people are sick of it.

Reply(4)
53
James Boyd
2d ago

the reason why they don't want to insure you cuz you live a risky lifestyle just like an insurance company if they tested you and you were an alcoholic with liver disease they wouldn't want to insure you and I don't blame them.

Reply(1)
32
