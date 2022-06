SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man was sentenced Wednesday to eight years in prison for a November 2019 shooting that left another man injured. Tyrone Terry Braden, 47, was convicted in late May in District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr.'s court of second-degree battery in connection with the Nov. 6, 2019 shooting of Kerion Mims in a parking lot on David Raines Road. Mims was shot in both legs. The sentence meted out by Hathaway was the maximum allowed under the law.

