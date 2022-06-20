Xenoblade Chronicles 3-Themed Nintendo Direct Coming This Week

Check out the first Boss of every game in this Sonic Origins Gameplay video. This is Sonic Origins PS5 gameplay and we've captured the entire first boss fight for each game. We show the first boss from each game including the iconic Sonic 1 boss sporting a checkered ball, Sonic 2 boss gameplay, Sonic 2 boss that had a drill for a weapon, and Sonic 3 boss that was a mini, bomb spewing drone that set the island on fire, and Sonic CD boss that was a mech Robotnik with bouncing arms gameplay into one video. Each title in the Sonic Origins gameplay has been remastered for release. In each video, we fight different versions of Dr. Ivo Robotnik. This Sonic Origins gameplay collection is a great compilation of all the sonic games. We collect Sonic 1 gameplay, Sonic 2 gameplay, Sonic 3 gameplay, and Sonic CD gameplay all into one video for you to see here. Enjoy this collection of Sonic Bosses over the years. 00:00 Sonic the Hedgehog 01:04 Sonic the Hedgehog CD 01:48 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 02:40 Sonic the Hedgehog & Knuckles 3.

