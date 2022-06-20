ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xenoblade Chronicles 3-Themed Nintendo Direct Coming This Week

By Matt Purslow
IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNintendo has announced that a Nintendo Direct will stream this Wednesday, and will be dedicated to Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Starting at 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm UK, the Nintendo Direct will be 20 minutes long and provide a closer look at Monolith Soft’s upcoming RPG, which will launch...

www.ign.com

