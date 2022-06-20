ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jan 6 Hearing Schedule: When Will the Next Committee Hearings Be Televised?

By Jack Dutton
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
The hearings have looked into Donald Trump's alleged efforts to reverse the results of the November 2020...

The Atlantic

The One Witness at the January 6 Hearing Who Matters Most

The congressional hearing into the events of January 6 on Thursday night focused attention on a single decisive person. Not the hearing’s powerful chair or the meticulous vice chair. Not the former U.S. president who tried to overthrow the government. Not the former vice president whom the former president said deserved hanging. Not the lawless insurrectionists, not the heroic police officers, not the documentarian who caught history on camera. The single decisive person is: you.
CNN

Ex-prosecutor identifies a big problem for prosecutors if they charge Trump

Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti tells CNN’ Michael Smerconish, “It’s very easy to tweet out or write an op-ed saying what people want to hear, it’s a very different thing to prove in a court of law.” concerning the prosecution on former President Donald Trump over his actions around January 6.
The Atlantic

The January 6 Committee’s Most Damning Revelation Yet

The most damning piece of evidence presented at today’s Select Committee hearing on the January 6 insurrection wasn’t a sound bite from a star witness, nor was it another never-before-seen video of the assault on the Capitol. The revelation amounted to a single highlighted sentence in an email sent days after the attack by one of Donald Trump’s lawyers, John Eastman, to another, Rudy Giuliani: “I’ve decided that I should be on the pardon list, if that is still in the works.”
MSNBC

Bannon 'legally' threatens to 'come after' Barr for calling 'B.S.' on 'idiotic' Trump

Newly released testimony from the Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump White House lawyer Eric Herschmann told Trump ally John Eastman to get a "criminal defense lawyer" after Eastman approached him about appealing election results in Georgia. This comes as Trump ally Steve Bannon attacks former Attorney General Bill Barr for cooperating with the panel, which is gearing up for its next public hearing. June 14, 2022.
NBC News

Fewer Americans now say Trump is responsible for Jan. 6, NBC News poll finds

WASHINGTON — If it’s Monday ... Mass shootings across the country leave at least 12 dead over the weekend. ... It’s officially the surgeon (Mehmet Oz) vs. the patient (John Fetterman) in Pennsylvania Senate, per NBC’s Dasha Burns and Abigail Brooks. ... The next round of 2022 primaries is just a day away. ... A New UC Berkeley poll shows Karen Bass and Rick Caruso are headed to a likely runoff in LA mayoral race. ... And meet “Meet the Press NOW” (which begins streaming weekdays at 4:00 p.m. ET on NBC News Now), and also meet our brand-new look for First Read.
MSNBC

On Jan. 6, Jim Jordan abandons his ‘nothing to hide’ position

In the months following the Jan. 6 attack, Rep. Jim Jordan seemed wholly unconcerned about scrutiny. In fact, the Ohio Republican suggested publicly that he’d be the model of transparency. “If they call me, I got nothing to hide,” the far-right lawmaker said last summer. A few months later,...
MSNBC

Criminal investigation into fake Trump electors reaches new level

We learned months ago that Republicans in several states created forged election materials after Donald Trump’s 2020 defeat, pretending to be “duly elected and qualified electors.” The Republicans then sent the documents to, among others, the U.S. Senate and the U.S. Archivist, as if the fake materials were legitimate. They were not.
deseret.com

When is the next Jan. 6 hearing?

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol is set to hold its next hearing on Tuesday, June 21 at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT. The hearing will focus on efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to pressure state legislators and election officials to change election results in key swing states that Trump lost.
