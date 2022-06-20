Giant Sunspot Has Doubled in Size in 24 Hours and It's Pointed at Earth
The huge sunspot has the potential to send a solar flare our way. Whether it will or not remains to be...www.newsweek.com
Well… to all those people mocking preppers…. Jokes on you… things like this can happen. Do you think that FEMA is able to handle an emergency the size of a full strength carrington event? They couldn’t handle Hurricane Katrina!! Just imagine that…. But everywhere. We don’t know what the future holds, but I sure hope this wakes um you up to the importance of having enough food and water to last a couple of months (at least). And if you can, enough to help your neighbors out a little too. Just be careful.. because people will get desperate.. and they care more about themselves than they will about you.
it's probably worse than they say we're probably looking at a The Knowing level event I mean it's not like the government was going to tell you if it was going to be all over in a few days they would try to maintain absolute control over as long as possible
Well, this should help with all the people who complain about the internet and cell phones being the crux of the modern world. 🤣 Just hope they haven't adapted to them too well yet.
