ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Falls, RI

On the Job: Central Falls hosting job fair

By Danielle North
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09caYJ_0gGFa4kB00

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — 12 News continues to bring you Rhode Island employees who are currently hiring.

Central Falls is hosting a job fair on Monday, June 27, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Rhode Island College Workforce Development Hub on Dexter Street.

It’s part of a test program called “Have Jobs Will Travel” which brings industries to meet potential employees with employers located at Quonset Point.

A number of companies will be at the job fair including Toray Plastics, Cargill, Thales, Electric Boat and more.

These companies are looking for dedicated and hardworking individuals with a range of skill levels. It’s also a great opportunity for graduating seniors.

Jobseekers are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resume and be prepared to speak with employers about their skills and experience.

In the above video, Pablo Rodriguez Masjoan, Small Business Assistance & Workforce Development Coordinator for the City of Central Falls, joined 12 News on a Zoom interview to discuss resources available to viewers looking to get back to work.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ecori.org

Leveling Forests for Solar: Advocates for Green Energy Square Off Over Trees vs. Panels

This ground-mounted solar project done in partnership with the town of South Kingstown and the University of Rhode Island was built on a former gravel pit. (Kearsarge Solar) Stepping into any of Rhode Island’s forests, most people perceive similar things: a lush, green canopy overhead; dappled sunlight casting shadows on the forest floor; birds and small animals rustling in the underbrush.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
ABC6.com

Seven Stars Bakery employees win union battle

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The United Food and Commercial Workers Local Union 328 said on Tuesday that the employees at all five of the Seven Stars Bakery locations won voluntary union recognition. The workers called on the company to recognize the union, sending letters to each of the locations...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Central Falls, RI
Sports
City
East Providence, RI
City
Central Falls, RI
State
Rhode Island State
Uprise RI

Seven Stars owners voluntarily recognize new union

United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local Union 328, which represents 11,000 workers in a variety of industries in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, announced today that the hardworking baristas, counter staff, keyholders and re-stockers employed at all five Seven Stars Bakery locations in Providence, Rumford and Cranston, Rhode Island, won voluntary union recognition. On Monday, June 20, Seven Stars owners Bill and Tracy Daugherty announced to employees their decision to voluntarily recognize.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Rhode Island House to vote on funding for new Warwick high schools

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island House will vote on funding for two new Warwick high schools on Tuesday afternoon. The funding would go towards building new buildings for both Pilgrim and Toll Gate high schools. If the bill passes through the General Assembly, then Warwick would be...
WARWICK, RI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thales
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Fair#Rhode Island College#Quonset Point#Toray Plastics#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Sports
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Narragansett (RI)

Narragansett is a gorgeous town in Washington County, Rhode Island, United States. It has an official headcount of 14 532 people according to the last headcount. The population of this town during summer time increases by double to about 34,000 people. The town is perched in a narrow land area...
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy