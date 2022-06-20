Dame Kelly Holmes breaks down on This Morning after coming out as gay

Athlete Dame Kelly Holmes , 52, was in tears during an emotional This Morning interview after coming out as gay .

The former Olympian told Phillip Schofield that she “had never been happy” until now, where she is able to live her life “authentically” after years of hiding her sexuality.

Dame Holmes reduced Phillip Schofield to tears after detailing that she “had been in a bad way a lot”, and had had a “break down” in 2020 after realising that “if she couldn’t release it, she didn’t know what she would do”.

