ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Burnley explosion: House collapses after blast as two people rescued

By Holly Bancroft
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Oor72_0gGFZ0Ao00

Two teenagers are in hospital after an explosion damaged a house in Lancashire .

Police said the house in Burnley had collapsed and several properties in the area had been evacuated.

A teenage girl was pulled from the rubble by a relative after the blast and an 18-year-old was rushed to hospital by airlift after “suffering major trauma”.

Images from the scene showed firefighters restabilising the part of the house that was still standing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EIXfn_0gGFZ0Ao00

Sarah Jones who lives opposite the house, said she had been home when she heard a loud bang.

She said: “I came out and I just saw black smoke everywhere. I know the family who live there well and when I came outside their relatives were there.

“I asked if anyone was in there and they said the girl was. She’s 17.”

The girl has been taken to Royal Blackburn hospital for assessment.

Ms Jones described how neighbours got out a ladder and climbed up to the top two windows. They realised the teenage girl wasn’t upstairs but “she was in the front room and gon through into the cellar, through the floor.”

Ms Jones added: “She was covered in rubble and her relative had to pull her out from under everything.

“We brought her across to my house and she said she didn’t think she was injured, she was more worried about how her mum was going to react.

“She is very, very lucky.”

Local councillor Andy Fewings said 10 houses had been evacuated and residents were being told to a nearby church.

North West Ambulance Service said: “We’ve conveyed two patients to hospital. An 18-year-old man has been airlifted to Royal Preston Hospital suffering major trauma. A female patient was taken to Royal Blackburn for assessment.”

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said that one person had been rescued by neighbours and taken to hospital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qWd7Q_0gGFZ0Ao00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pPmOx_0gGFZ0Ao00

“We have three fire engines and our urban search and rescue team at the scene,” they said.

They suggested that some of the structure of the house is still intact, saying: “Firefighters at the scene are now using an aerial ladder platform to make the structure of the house safe by removing coping stones from gable end.”

Lancashire Police said in a statement: “Please be aware we are currently dealing with a house collapse on Sefton Terrace, in Burnley. Emergency services are at the scene and several properties have been evacuated.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Two people are killed and three more are missing and feared drowned after two motorboats collide on Georgia river at the start of the Memorial Day weekend: Four people are rescued from the water

Two people have died and three others are missing and feared drowned after two motorboats collided Saturday on a river in coastal Georgia at the start of the long holiday weekend, authorities said. Authorities said one of the boats was carrying six people and the other had three aboard when...
ACCIDENTS
CBS Chicago

Video shows Florida parasailing accident that left Schaumburg woman dead, boys injured

MARATHON, Fla. (CBS) -- New video was released Wednesday of the parasailing accident in Florida that killed a Schaumburg mother. The video was taken by fisherman John Callion, and please be warned that it is graphic. It appears to show victim Supraja Alaparthi and her son and nephew being dragged through the water.Alaparthi, 33, died in the crash. Her son Sriakshith Alaparthi, 10, and nephew Vishant Sadda, 9, were both injured. An accident report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said severe weather was a factor. Shortly after the three victims were in flight, a strong gust of...
SCHAUMBURG, IL
The Independent

Grieving Indian man dies after jumping into cousin’s burning pyre

An 18-year-old man allegedly died by suicide after he jumped into his cousin sister’s funeral pyre in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, authorities said.The man, identified by his first name Karan, lived about 450km away and had traveled to Sagar after hearing about his cousin’s death, reported news agency Press Trust of India.Police in the Sagar district said the incident took place at the Majhguwa village. Karan’s 21-year-old cousin, identified as Jyoti Daga had died after falling into a well in the village, reported NDTV.Officials said Daga had gone missing on Thursday, and a search party of villagers...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burnley#Urban Search And Rescue#Rescue Team#The Blast#Accident#House
Daily Mail

Baby who lived for just 27 minutes would have survived if his mother had been admitted to hospital and not turned away twice and told to drive to maternity unit over an hour away, inquest hears

A first time mother whose baby was alive for less than 30 minutes was told she should drive an hour to the next hospital because her nearest had no available beds, an inquest heard. Rachel Higgs was refused admission to the Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother (QEQM) Hospital in Margate,...
HEALTH
The Independent

Pair of toddlers found drowned in pond 40 minutes after they went missing

Two toddlers died after being pulled from a Michigan pond, according to authorities.The alarm was raised after the youngsters, a girl and boy both aged two-years-old, went missing in Hayes Township.Police say that 40 minutes after they were reported missing on Tuesday the toddlers were discovered in a pond at a home across the street.Both children were found face down in the pond and unresponsive when paramedics began life-saving measures. The girl was pronounced dead at the scene, while the boy died later.Family members say the children were last seen at around 3.50pm, and they were reported missing at 4.30pm....
GAYLORD, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC News

Man jumps fence to save drowning four-year-old boy

Surveillance video shows 4-year-old, non-verbal Xavier Rigney getting inside the locked gated pool at his apartment complex and into the water. Neighbor 12-year-old Maddox Westerhaus witnessed the incident and went to get his father, Tom, who jumped the fence, rescued the young boy from the water and started CPR to save his life.May 30, 2022.
ACCIDENTS
natureworldnews.com

40 People Dead, 450 Injured in Massive Fire in a Container Storage Facility

As per authorities, a major blaze at a shipping warehouse in southern Bangladesh claimed the lives of 40 individuals and injured around 450 others. In the statement of a forensic official at the state-run Chattagram Medical College Hospital (CMCH), they claimed that as of now, 40 deceased corpses have arrived at the mortuary here, which was then reported by media outlet PTI as said, while at estimated of five firemen were among those killed, BBC News reported.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Man who died in motorcycle crash identified

A man who died in a motorcycle crash in Scotland has been named by police.James Meek, from Sunderland, was involved in a collision in Moray on Saturday at about 10.30am.The 27-year-old was riding a blue Yamaha R6 motorcycle when he crashed on the Dallas to Knockando road, near Tapp Farm.Emergency services attended, but Mr Meek was pronounced dead at the scene.Our thoughts are with James’s family and friends at this sad timeRoad Policing Sergeant Peter HendersonHis family have asked that they be given privacy to grieve but also want to express their sincere thanks to the people who stopped and...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Shocking moment seven teenagers crawl out of a destroyed BMW as their high-speed chase with police ends in a horror smash

Seven teenagers have been arrested after they crashed a car into a tree while fleeing police, following an alleged home invasion crime spree. Footage of the allegedly stolen BMW smashing into a tree on a narrow suburban street in Melbourne showed the moment leaves rained down onto the road as several teenagers slowly emerged from the stricken car.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Heartbroken family of newlywed bride, 30, who was found dead in tanning cubicle after collapsing with suspected heart problem launch fundraising appeal to fly her home to New Zealand

The heartbroken family of a newlywed bride found dead in a Swansea tanning salon is raising cash to fly her home to New Zealand. Piata Tauwhare, 30, collapsed in the tanning booth after booking an appointment for an 11-minute session. The alarm was raised when her worried husband Ifan Jones,...
WORLD
The Independent

Man dies after lighting up cigarette while on oxygen

A man in Pennsylvania man died after he attempted to light a cigarette while using an oxygen concentrator at his home in North Coventry Township.In a statement, the North Coventry Township Police Department said that the incident occurred on 17 June at the man’s residence on Mt Zion Avenue.Authorities said that they had attempted to administer CPR to the victim when they arrived at the scene and that he was then taken to the hospital.“Upon arrival, medics from Goodwill Ambulance were on scene performing CPR to the male victim. Police were advised that the male victim was attempting to...
ACCIDENTS
insideedition.com

Pennsylvania Man Shoots Off Finger Then Dies in Fatal Car Accident

A Pennsylvania man died in a fatal car accident moments after he shot off his finger, according to reports. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the unusual incident, which occurred early Wednesday morning, according to the Star Gazette. Authorities identified Tyler States, 25, as the victim. Cops reported to the parking...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Mail

Father-of-two, 35, died when he crashed motorbike at same bus stop where he had killed hotel receptionist, 31, in hit-and-run smash eight years before, inquest hears

A father-of-two died at the same bus stop where he had killed a young woman in a hit-and-run collision eight years earlier, an inquest has heard. Nathan Davis, then 28, was jailed for five years and four months in April 2013 after he mowed down hotel receptionist Veronica Chango-Alvarez, 31.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Tragedy as newly-wed woman on her honeymoon is killed after her husband crashed their golf buggy on idyllic holiday island - as details emerge about how witnesses fought to save her life

A young woman has died in a golf buggy accident while honeymooning on Hamilton Island - just three days after her wedding. The 29-year old was in the passenger seat while travelling along Whitsunday Boulevard at about 4.30 on Monday afternoon when the buggy's battery went flat. Her new husband,...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

The Independent

710K+
Followers
230K+
Post
335M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy