DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Texas Rangers are investigating after a man died while in Denton police custody early Wednesday morning. Officers said the man was behaving erratically and yelling incoherently before he experienced a "medical episode." At about 11:22 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21, officers responded to a 911 call from a man in a hotel in the 600 block of South I-35E claiming someone was trying to get into his hotel room. When they arrived, the man told officers he was fine and did not need help and the officers left.Shortly after, at about 11:42...

DENTON, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO