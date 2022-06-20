ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Truss welcomes release of Britons held by Taliban

By David Hughes
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VqkJY_0gGFY5ce00

Five British nationals who were being held by the Taliban in Afghanistan have been released from detention.

The Foreign Office issued an apology on behalf of the families of the five for “any breach of Afghan culture, customs and laws” and said it was a “mistake” for them to have gone to the country against official travel advice.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said she is pleased the five have been released and would soon be reunited with their families.

“We welcome and appreciate the release by the current administration of Afghanistan of five British nationals who were detained in Afghanistan,” a Foreign Office spokesman said.

“These British nationals had no role in the UK Government’s work in Afghanistan and travelled to Afghanistan against the UK Government’s travel advice. This was a mistake.

“On behalf of the families of the British nationals, we express their apologies for any breach of Afghan culture, customs or laws, and offer their assurance of future good conduct.

“The UK Government regrets this episode.”

Ms Truss said: “Pleased the UK has secured the release of five British nationals detained in Afghanistan.

“They will soon be reunited with their families. I am grateful for the hard work of British diplomats to secure this outcome.”

The Foreign Office would not confirm details about the British nationals.

But one Briton known to have been held in Afghanistan is Peter Jouvenal, a TV cameraman and businessman.

Mr Jouvenal, a British/German dual national, has been held since early December and was visiting the country for business and family reasons, his friends said.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Israel tells its citizens in Turkey they face 'real and immediate danger' of being targeted in attacks by Iranian operatives and to leave 'as soon as possible'

Israel has urged its citizens in Turkey to leave 'as soon as possible' over threats that Iranian operatives are actively planning attacks against them in Istanbul. The stark warning comes amid the latest surge in tensions between the bitter rivals, with Tehran blaming the Jewish state for a series of attacks on its nuclear and military infrastructure, inside Iran but also inside Syria.
MIDDLE EAST
Daily Mail

Boris Johnson will bolster a bid to oust Commonwealth secretary general Lady Scotland who has been dubbed 'Baroness Brazen' over her lavish spending in the role

Boris Johnson will next week lead a bid to oust former Labour minister Baroness Scotland as head of the Commonwealth. The Prime Minister will use a summit in Rwanda to push for member states to remove the peer, according to Whitehall sources. Lady Scotland has served as the organisation’s secretary-general...
POLITICS
AFP

Women not wearing hijab 'trying to look like animals', say Taliban posters

The Taliban's religious police have put up posters across the southern Afghan city of Kandahar saying that Muslim women who do not wear an Islamic hijab that fully covers their bodies are "trying to look like animals", an official confirmed on Thursday. "Muslim women who do not wear the hijab are trying to look like animals", say the posters, which have been slapped on many cafes and shops as well as on advertising hoardings across Kandahar -- the de facto power centre of the Taliban.
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
The Independent

Putin threatens to deploy Satan II nuclear missile which can reach UK in three minutes by end of the year

Russian president Vladimir Putin warned that the Kremlin would deploy its newest intercontinental ballistic missile, capable of reaching Britain in three minutes, by the end of the year.The Kremlin announced the first test launch of its new, nuclear-capable Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system in April, which experts also warned could target the UK as well as Europe and the US.The Sarmat is capable of carrying 10 or more nuclear warheads and decoys, and of striking targets thousands of miles away in the United States or Europe.The Russian president hosted military academy graduates at a ceremony at the Kremlin. He...
POLITICS
Daily Beast

Distracted Putin Is About to Tumble Into a New Bloodbath, Officials Warn

ISTANBUL—Russia’s distraction over the war in Ukraine has forced its military presence to decrease in areas that may soon face a Turkish offensive, Syrian opposition officials told The Daily Beast this week. The officials, including in the opposition Syrian National Army (SNA), said Moscow has withdrawn from several...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine news - live: Putin’s ‘exhausted’ military has 200 soldiers ‘killed in a day’

A further two hundred Russian troops have reportedly been killed since yesterday during their invasion of Ukraine.The reported losses bring the total number of deaths among Vladimir Putin’s troops since the beginning of the invasion to 33,800, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.This is 200 more than the 33,600 deaths that were reported from 24 February to 19 June.It comes after Russian troops were reported to be exhausted four months into their military operation as a result of poor institutional culture and skill sets.Putin’s troops are possibly running low on stocks of advanced...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Britons#British#The Foreign Office#The Uk Government
The Independent

Ukrainian forces destroy Russian tank and two infantry vehicles with British howitzers

Ukrainian forces have destroyed Russian military vehicles using weapons provided to them by the UK.This video, published by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, shows smoke rising from two explosions."One tank and two infantry fighting vehicles of the Russian occupiers - along with their crews - were turned into scrap metal," officials said.Defence secretary Ben Wallace confirmed to Sky News that the UK has acquired 20 M109 Howitzers from a Belgian arms company for Ukraine.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Russia has ‘strategically lost’ war, says UK armed forces chiefWhy did Russia invade Ukraine? The conflict explainedSign The Independent’s petition to help the people of Ukraine
MILITARY
The Independent

China says Ukraine crisis has sounded alarm for humanity

The conflict in Ukraine has “sounded an alarm for humanity,” Chinese leader Xi Jinping said Wednesday, as China continues to assume a position of neutrality while backing its ally Russia. China has refused to criticize Russia's war in Ukraine or even to refer to it as an invasion in deference to Moscow, while also condemning U.S.-led sanctions against Russia and accusing the West of provoking Moscow. “The Ukraine crisis has again sounded the alarm for humanity. Countries will surely end up in security hardships if they place blind faith in their positions of strength, expand military alliances, and seek...
INDIA
Reuters

Britain will stay in European human rights court, says minister

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - Britain will remain under the jurisdiction of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said on Wednesday, days after the court blocked the government's move to deport some asylum seekers to Rwanda. "We are staying in the ECHR," Raab told...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Russia threatens Lithuania over ‘more than serious’ Kaliningrad rail goods ban

Russia has warned Lithuania – a Nato member – that it will “take action” unless the movement of goods by rail to the Kaliningrad exclave is restored.Moscow summoned Lithuania’s top diplomat to deliver a protest after the Baltic nation banned the transit of sanctioned goods through its territory."The situation is more than serious," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "This decision is really unprecedented. It’s a violation of everything."Russia’s foreign ministry called Lithuania’s move “openly hostile”.“If cargo transit between the Kaliningrad region and the rest of the Russian Federation via Lithuania is not fully restored in the near future,...
TRAFFIC
US News and World Report

UK's Boris Johnson Hopes Rwanda Visit Will Help People Shed 'Condescending Attitudes'

LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was looking forward to visiting Rwanda on Thursday to help people shed their "condescending attitudes" to Rwanda after criticism of the government's plans to deport asylum seekers to the country. Johnson will meet with Prince Charles in Kigali on Friday on...
U.K.
The Independent

Ukraine announces attempt to take back famous Snake Island from Russian forces

Ukrainian authorities claim to have launched a new attempt to take back Snake Island in the Black Sea.They shared a post on Facebook announcing they had conducted “aimed strikes with the use of various forces” on the island causing "significant losses" to the Russian army.Satellite images provided by US-based Maxar Technologies later confirmed the tower on the southern end of the island was visibly damaged.The outpost became a famous after a recording of the Ukrainian soldiers saying “Russian warship, go f**k yourselves” went viral.Click here to read our free newsletter Read More Russian threat ‘being neutralised’ by Kyiv in Black Sea - liveWhy did Russia invade Ukraine? The conflict explainedSign The Independent’s petition to help the people of Ukraine
POLITICS
Variety

Afghan Earthquake: Death Toll Nears 1000, Villages Razed

Click here to read the full article. The death toll in Afghanistan after an earthquake early on Wednesday is at least 920, with more than 600 injured, according to Reuters. The earthquake struck some 44km from Khost in southeastern Afghanistan just after 01:30am local time. Most of the injured and dead were asleep at home. Several hundred homes were destroyed and the death toll could rise, according to Afghanistan’s Taliban head of state Hibatullah Akhundzada. Afghanistan’s deputy minister for disaster management Sharafuddin Muslim said at least 920 people had been killed and a further 600 injured, at a news conference. The devastation...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

PM and Charles to hold talks in Rwanda amid criticism of asylum removal policy

Boris Johnson will hold talks with the Prince of Wales in Rwanda after the heir to the throne’s reported criticism of the policy of sending asylum seekers to the country on a one-way ticket.The Prime Minister will join Charles on Thursday in the east African country’s capital Kigali, where they are attending the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm).The meeting between the Prime Minister and Charles will be the first time they have spoken since the service for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.They are due to meet, obviously they will encounter each other during the summit but they are due to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine war: Liz Truss accuses Vladimir Putin of ‘weaponising hunger’ over grain crisis

Foreign secretary Liz Truss has accused Russia’s Vladimir Putin of “weaponising hunger” and using food security as a “callous tool of war” by blocking millions of tonnes of grain leaving Ukrainian ports.Highlighting the urgency of the crisis, the cabinet minister said action is needed before the new harvest next month, with commercial vessels given “safe passage, in order to prevent “devastating consequences”.Ms Truss also said the UK is offering its own “expertise” to Ukraine on ways to bypass Russian blockades of grain leave ports in the Black Sea, but warned: “It’s going to require an international effort.”Earlier this week,...
EUROPE
The Independent

Jacob Rees-Mogg refuses to debate why he ‘blocked’ bill that would have spared elephants from torture

Jacob Rees-Mogg and Commons leader Mark Spencer have refused to take part in a public debate on why they “blocked” a bill that would have spared elephants from torture in Asia.The Brexit opportunities minister and Mr Spencer are widely thought to have vetoed planned legislation to ban UK adverts for foreign theme parks where elephants are stabbed, chained and deprived of sleep, food and water to make them comply with orders.The Animals Abroad Bill, previously agreed in cabinet, would have outlawed adverts by British holiday companies for attractions where the animals are forced on pain of punishment to give...
ANIMALS
The Independent

The Independent

709K+
Followers
230K+
Post
335M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy