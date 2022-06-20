ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juneteenth 2022: What is open, what is closed on the holiday

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Juneteenth commemorates the day in 1865 when the last slaves in the U.S. were made aware of their freedom under the Emancipation Proclamation.

As of last year, Juneteenth is a federal holiday, and this year it is being celebrated on Monday. All federal agencies and most state governments will be closed Monday. Some services will be available while others, such as postal delivery, will be observing the holiday.

Here’s what’s open and what’s closed on the Juneteenth holiday:

Banks

Most banks will be closed on Monday. ATM branches will operate as usual.

Post office

The United States Postal Service will be closed and mail will not be delivered on Monday.

UPS will have no pickup or delivery service. According to the UPS website, “Some UPS Store locations may have modified business hours. Check with your local store for specific hours of operation.”

FedEx is open with pickup and delivery service.

Schools

Public schools will be closed if they are not yet out for summer or are in summer school sessions. Universities and private schools may be open.

Stock market

Wall Street will observe the holiday on Monday. The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will be closed and not have active trading hours.

Government agencies

Not every state recognizes Juneteenth as a state holiday, so some state government agencies may be open.

Stores

Most stores and restaurants will be open on Juneteenth. Some are closed or have amended hours. Check local stores for hours.

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

