Fastest runners for the Arizona Diamondbacks

MIAMI — Pablo López allowed one unearned run in seven solid innings and the Miami Marlins beat the Colorado Rockies 7-4 Wednesday night.Garrett Cooper, Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Jorge Soler hit home runs for Miami.The Marlins, who played their second home game of the season with the retractable roof open at loanDepot Park, will attempt a sweep of the three-game series Thursday.López (5-3) gave up four hits, walked three and struck out six, ending a winless drought since May 7.Cooper's two-run homer capped a four-run third against Chad Kuhl (4-5) and put Miami ahead 4-1. Jon Berti hit an RBI...

MIAMI, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO