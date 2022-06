A Cincinnati Reds pitcher has a big problem with an MLB rule. According to Bobby Nightengale of the Cincinnati Enquirer, Reds pitcher Graham Ashcraft was told to take his wedding ring off his left hand during a foreign substance inspection during the first inning of a game on Saturday. According to CBS Sports, MLB issued an advisory last week that it would begin enforcing a rule preventing pitchers from having a foreign substance on the hand, finger and wrist attachments.

