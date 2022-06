All-Star Game voting is going on now, but MLB.com believes that the Texas Rangers’ most deserving All-Star isn’t one that fans can vote on. MLB.com named such a player for each team, with left-handed pitcher Martin Pérez being the Texas choice. Pérez, who has never been an All-Star, was named the American League Pitcher of the Month for May.

