Ear mites are itchy little buggers. Highly contagious, and highly common; if you own a dog, you will almost definitely have to deal with your canine's ear mites at some point. The good news is that these parasites are easy to diagnose and treat. If you have to deal with ear mites in dogs, it's best to schedule an appointment with your veterinarian for some professional help.

PETS ・ 15 DAYS AGO