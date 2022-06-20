ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson, WI

HTL roundup: Generals knock off Utica; Jefferson, Cambridge win in routs

Daily Jefferson County Union
Daily Jefferson County Union
 2 days ago

The Fort Atkinson Generals used a four-run rally in the fifth inning to create separation versus the Utica Association, earning a 9-4 Home Talent Baseball Sunday League victory at Jones Park.

The Generals (3-3, 2-2 division) loaded the bases with no away in the fourth versus Brock Wanninger. Isaac Heederik’s sacrifice fly pulled Fort within 3-2 before Chris Koepke added a two-run double to right. With two away, Jake Hansen doubled in a run to cap the rally.

Utica (4-2, 2-1) got within 5-4 on a single by Andy Iverson in the visitors half of the seventh.

The Generals strung together five consecutive hits to open the seventh. Camron Wolter’s run-scoring single made it 6-4 and Hansen doubled Fort’s lead with a liner singled into right.

Fort reliever JJ Curtis earned the victory, allowing an earned run on three hits in five frames with five strikeouts, no walks. Branden Zastrow started and tossed four innings, allowing three earned on four hits with five strikeouts.

The Generals travel to face Utica on Sunday, June 26, at 1 p.m.

FORT ATKINSON 9, UTICA 4

Utica 001 200 100 — 4 7 3

Fort 010 040 31x — 9 11 3

Leading hitters — U: Schultz 2x4, Karlen (2B), Wanninger (2B); FA: Zastrow 2x5, Koepke 2x2 (2 2B), Dunkleberger 2x2, Hansen 2x4 (2B), Heederik (2B).

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — FA: Zastrow 4-4-3-3-5-2, Curtis W; 5-3-1-1-5-1; U: Wanninger L; 4.2-6-5-2-3-3, Iverson 1.1-5-3-3-3-0, Ellingson 2-0-1-0-2-0.

JEFFERSON 8, FOOTVILLE 0

JANESVILLE — The Jefferson Blue Devils blanked host Footville 8-0 in a Home Talent Sunday League game at Footville Community Park.

The Blue Devils (8-0, 6-0 division) needed six innings to get to Footville starter Brady Malkow, who pitched five scoreless frames before permitting four runs in the sixth. Derek Heffel, who was 3-for-5, doubled and scored in the rally. Roby Schlesner and Thomas Schlesner both drew walks and scored. Pat Cottrell capped the rally with a two-run single.

Roby Schlesner doubled home a pair in the seventh as Jefferson built a 7-0 edge.

Blue Devils starter Ike Roth earned the decision, pitching seven shutout innings with five strikeouts, one walk. He allowed seven hits. Heffel struck out four in two scoreless relief innings.

Jefferson hosts Evansville on Saturday at 1 p.m.

JEFFERSON 8,

FOOTVILLE 0

Jefferson 000 004 301 — 8 9 0

Footville 000 000 000 — 0 9 2

Leading hitters — J: Hoffman 2x5, Heffel 3x5 (2B, 3B), R. Schlesner (2B), T. Schlesner (2B); F: Malkow 3x4 (2B), Brown 2x4.

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — J: Roth W; 7-7-0-0-5-1, Heffel 2-2-0-0-4-0; F: Malkow L; 6-5-4-4-5-2, Brockwell 3-4-4-4-3-1.

CAMRBIDGE 13, WATERLOO 1 (8)

WATERLOO — Logan Koch drove in four runs and Jared Horton recorded nine strikeouts in a Cambridge home talent 13-1 win over Waterloo on Sunday.

In the top of the first inning, Koch drove in Colton Ehrke on a fielder’s choice, giving Cambridge a 1-0 lead. After Waterloo (0-7) tied the game in the second on a single, JT Parish gave the Blues (5-3, 3-2 division) a 2-1 lead with an RBI triple, scoring Chase Jarlsberg.

Koch scored Jace Horton and Jarlsberg in the fifth on an RBI single, putting the Blues up 4-1. In the sixth, Jarlsberg hit a two-run triple, scoring Ehrke and Austin Haugen.

Parish scored Jarlsberg on a double and Parish then scored on an RBI single from Jared Horton, giving Cambridge an 8-1 lead. In the eighth, Jarlsberg scored Ehrke on a double and then Jarlsberg scored on an RBI double from Parish.

Koch then hit a single to score Parish and Denver Evans hit a sacrifice fly to drive in Jared Horton. Ehrke hit a double to drive in Koch, putting Cambridge up 13-1. The game was called after the eighth inning.

Jared Horton earned the win, pitching 4 2/3 innings, while allowing just one hit. Evans pitched in relief, striking out five in 3 1/3 innings.

Cambridge is second in the Southeast North Division. The Blues take on Footville at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 26.

CAMRBIDGE 13, WATERLOO 1 (8)

Cambridge 101 024 05 —13 16 0

Waterloo 010 000 00 — 1 1 1

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Jar. Horton (W; 4.2-1-1-1-9-7), Evans (3.1-0-0-0-5-1); W: Duckert (L; 6-9-8-7-0-3), Filter (1-7-5-4-4-0-1), Hensler (1-2-1-1-0-0).

Leading hitters — C: Jarlsberg 4x5 (2B, 3B), Koch 2x5, Parish 2 2B, 3B, Haugen 3x5; W: Filter 1x2.

Comments / 0

