Fastest runners for the Milwaukee Brewers

The St. Louis Cardinals did not list Albert Pujols as a starter for Monday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Pujols will sit out Monday's contest while Juan Yepez starts at designated hitter and bats sixth. Pujols has been batting .202 with a .653 with the Cardinals this season, with 4...
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Mark Mathias is sitting Monday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Mathias is being replaced at second base by Keston Hiura versus Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas. In 17 plate appearances this season, Mathias has a .125 batting average with a .430 OPS, 1 home...
The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Milwaukee Brewers MLB odds series for our Cardinals Brewers prediction and pick. Miles Mikolas gets the start for the Cardinals, while Corbin Burnes takes the mound for the Brewers in this battle of aces. Miles Mikolas came within one out of throwing a...
The Milwaukee Brewers announced Josh Hader was activated from his stint on paternity leave after welcoming his first child. Hader, who had taken time away earlier in the year to be with his pregnant wife, was able to welcome his first child Lucas this past week. After leaving the Brewers during the series in New York against the Mets and Cincinnatti as well, Milwaukee has their closer back.
