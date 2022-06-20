Fastest runners for the Milwaukee Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers announced Josh Hader was activated from his stint on paternity leave after welcoming his first child. Hader, who had taken time away earlier in the year to be with his pregnant wife, was able to welcome his first child Lucas this past week. After leaving the Brewers during the series in New York against the Mets and Cincinnatti as well, Milwaukee has their closer back.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 11 HOURS AGO