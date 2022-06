Mike Yastrzemski broke out of a slump with a two-run double that put the visiting San Francisco Giants ahead to stay and led to a 12-10 win over the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday. Yastrzemski was in a 1-for-19 rut over a seven-game span prior to the hit. After reliever Darren O'Day loaded the bases to start the sixth, Yastrzemski greeted Collin McHugh with a line-drive double to right, scoring Wilmer Flores and Austin Wynns, with Luis Gonzalez thrown out at home.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO