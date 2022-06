Looking for a "new" phone, but don't actually want to pay for a new phone? Don't worry, there's a huge market out there for older refurbished models, and you can save hundreds compared with buying new from a carrier or retailer. Today only, Woot has a selection of older refurb Android phones on sale starting at just $140. These deals are only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, and some models have already sold out, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later.

CELL PHONES ・ 20 HOURS AGO