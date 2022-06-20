Fastest runners for the Seattle Mariners

The Mariners have hit rock-bottom in what is quickly becoming a lost season, dropping four of five to the Angels to finish a disastrous 3-8 homestand. Their stagnant offense, which scored a combined three runs in those four losses, was the primary culprit, though it also didn't help that Los Angeles outfielder Mike Trout did, well, Mike Trout things and then some. But while teams are bound to fall victim to Trout's greatness sooner or later, especially in a rare five-game series, what he was able to do over this past weekend was truly stunning—even for a player some consider to be the best to ever pick up a baseball bat.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO