Minnesota State

Could Using This Overlooked Button In Your Car Save You Gas This Summer?

By Paul Shea
 2 days ago
There is more likely a button sitting inside your car right now that could not only save you some pain at the pump but could also save you some maintenance to your vehicle. That button is your recirculate button, and it could come in handy today. The recirculate button...

Faribault, MN
Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

