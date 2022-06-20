ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

How Rare Are 100 Degrees Days in St. Cloud?

By Jim Maurice
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. CLOUD -- The forecast is calling for us to get close to 100 degrees here in St. Cloud Monday. If we hit triple digits it...

WJON

Summertime By George Starts Wednesday Night in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Summertime By George kicks off Wednesday. The free summer concert series hosted by the St. Cloud Rotary Club runs from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. every Wednesday through August 24th at Lake George. Wednesday night's opening act is Kat Blue followed by the headliner Mason Dixon Line.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Perfect Conditions? Will Minnesotans Be Overrun By Grasshoppers This Summer?

Last year you might have seen more grasshoppers than usual during the late summer, and early fall, and there is a chance that we COULD see a repeat of that if the weather stays a certain way. There have already been reports that grasshopper nymphs, aka grasshopper babies, have been seen again this year in Minnesota fields. So will we be overrun by the jumping and flying bugs this year?
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Is St. Cloud in the Top Five For Worst Crime in the State?

It seems like all we have been hearing about recently is topics covering high gas prices, high grocery prices, inflation in general and crime. But how bad is the crime? Honestly, it's pretty bad. Just turn on the news, and you will get a barrage of car jackings, robberies, gun violence, and more. It's always been around, but it seems like during and since the pandemic those problems have definitely been on an upswing.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Record high temperatures set Sunday across Minnesota, storms tonight

(Chanhassen, MN) -- The heat wave continues today (Monday) for much of Minnesota. Jim Taggart with the National Weather Service says Madison was the warmest spot in the state Sunday at 102 degrees. Redwood Falls, Granite Falls, and Morris all hit 100 degrees, while Elbow Lake and St. Cloud hit 99, and Alexandria topped out at 98.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

U.S. News and World Report ranks Minnesota communities (including one in northern MN) as healthiest in the nation

According to a new report, Minnesotans are in pretty good shape. Wednesday, U.S. News and World Report and CVS Health released their fifth annual Healthiest Communities rankings, analyzing data related to health care access and outcomes; mental health; environment; community vitality, and other health-related topics. In total, 89 factors were...
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

Monday night storms knock out power

Severe storms have knocked out power for thousands of people across the Northland. Early Tuesday morning, Minnesota Power reported 10,057 customers without power. The lights were off for nearly 12,000 Lake Country Power customers. WDIO Storm Track meteorologists expect the severe weather threat to last until 4 a.m. Tuesday morning.
DULUTH, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Minnesota Ranked 2nd Best State in America for Road Trips

I grew up in a road trip family. Every summer we would pack into the car and drive to our destination. Some of my favorites were heading down to Iowa for Nascar races, trips to the North Shore, and the big one we did out to Montana. That one was brutal in a car with no AC in mid-June, but we have lots of fond memories from our time in the car out to the mountains and back.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Ongoing Armed Standoff in Central Minnesota

St. Michael, MN (KROC-AM News) - An ongoing armed standoff in central Minnesota was approaching 36 hours at noon Wednesday. The Wright County Sheriff’s Office says officers were called to a residence in St. Michael early Tuesday on a report of a man and woman arguing while the man was holding a rifle.
SAINT MICHAEL, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

This Is A Great Reminder To Pay Attention On All Minnesota Boat Launches

So this happened in Dakota County, but in reality, you could substitute Dakota for any number of Minnesota county names. A driver, pulling his boat out of the water, forgot that his vehicle was in reverse when he exited, resulting in both his car and boat going back into the lake. It's a good reminder to double-check everything while you are on area boat launches.
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

This Week’s Adoptable Pet Is A Determined Looking Cat Named Bear

A sweet but determined looking cat named Bear is up for adoption this week at the Tri County Humane Society. All cats 6 months of age and older are eligible for our "Five Dollar Fabulous Feline" promotion. Ask TCHS staff for more information * Say hello to Bear! He came to TCHS due to his owner no longer being able to afford his care. He has been around cats and done well with them, though he can be cranky until he gets to know them.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
